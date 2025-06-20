CJ 4DPLEX Partners with HOYTS Cinemas to Debut Exhibitor’s First-Ever SCREENX Theater

Courtesy of ScreenX

Premium film format and cinema technology producer CJ 4DPLEX and HOYTS Cinemas, Australia’s largest single-brand movie exhibitor, announced at CineEurope, the international trade show for the exhibition industry, they are launching HOYTS’ first-ever SCREENX auditorium at Melbourne Central, HOYTS’ flagship cinema in Australia.

The new SCREENX auditorium, which extends the action to the left and right walls to provide a 270-degree panoramic immersive experience, will be the first of its kind in Melbourne and is the first new concept to be announced as part of HOYTS multi-million-dollar refurbishment at Melbourne Central. Located inside one of the city’s busiest shopping centres, the 11-screen complex is already a destination for premium cinema, private events and group outings.

Don Savant, Chief Business Officer, CJ 4DPLEX, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with HOYTS Cinemas to introduce their very first SCREENX auditoriums. Together, this partnership will allow us to bring our distinctive, high-end premium formats to audiences in Melbourne exclusively in theaters.”

Damian Keogh, CEO and President of HOYTS Group, added: “We’re excited to be the first to bring SCREENX to Melbourne. It represents another step forward in redefining the cinema experience and reinforces our commitment to innovation, quality and giving audiences more reasons to choose HOYTS. Today’s moviegoers seek more than just entertainment; they crave unique experiences that transcend the ordinary. Whether it’s the thrill of a horror film, the spectacle of a blockbuster, or the joy of a family movie, our guests seek immersive cinema experiences that transport them into the heart of the story. The introduction of HOYTS’ first SCREENX experience at Melbourne Central reaffirms our commitment to pioneering innovative cinema experiences. Partnering with CJ 4DPLEX and their SCREENX technology, we continue to deliver cutting-edge entertainment that enriches the movie-going experience.”

The new SCREENX will open in November 2025 just in time for the holiday season. The new Melbourne Central SCREENX auditorium will feature a 50-foot-wide screen with panoramic projections and powered recliner seating.