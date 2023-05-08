CJ 4DPLEX Reports Record Box Office for First Four Months of 2023

Image courtesy of CJ 4DPLEX

Cinema technology company CJ 4DPLEX, producer of premium cinema experiences ScreenX and 4DX, is off to its strongest start in box office history. Through the beginning of May, reports CJ 4DPLEX, box office for 4DX and ScreenX screens surpassed the $150M mark, tracking 70 percent above the same period in 2022 and 36 percent higher than the same period in 2019.

Though the panoramic ScreenX and immersive seating 4DX formats are consistently strong draws for customers wanting to see big-budget tentpoles, they have also found success so far in 2023 with theatrical screenings of concert films, like BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas and Coldplay – Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate. Event cinema releases account for 11% of the company’s yearly box office to date. BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas, along with Avatar: The Way of Water, were the key drivers to CJ 4DPLEX theaters in the APAC region, while Avatar and The Super Mario Bros. Movie were the company’s highest earners in LATAM, EMEA, and North America. In terms of percentage growth, the domestic box office had one of the most dramatic increases, with a 98% increase from 2022. Combined, ScreenX and 4DX have a footprint of more than 1,100 screens globally.



“We are thrilled with our year-to-date performance of our ScreenX and 4DX formats at the box office, which is coinciding with the rapid growth of both theater formats globally,” said Jongryul Kim, CEO, of CJ 4DPLEX. “We are particularly excited about the blockbuster-filled summer which just kicked off with Marvel Studio’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Universal Pictures’ Fast X, Warner Bros. The Flash, Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. ScreenX and 4DX both provide a truly unique theatrical experience for our exhibitor partners and moviegoers around the world, and its adoption is echoed in our box office numbers and global growth.”

“As filmmakers, studios and exhibitors all strive to deliver immersive experiences to audiences, ScreenX and 4DX have emerged as powerful differentiators in the market,” said Don Savant, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX America. “We’re proud to see the growth in box office reflects this. We remain committed to playing a key role in driving the industry’s overall recovery.”

