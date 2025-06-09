CJ 4DPLEX to Distribute Feature-Length Paris Hilton and 11:11 Media Music Documentary INFINITE ICON Globally

Photo by Kevin Ostajewski, courtesy of CJ 4DPLEX

Global entrepreneur and multi-hyphenate Paris Hilton, with her next-gen media company 11:11 Media, have announced Infinite Icon, a feature concert documentary set for worldwide theatrical release in early 2026 that tells the story of the making of Paris’ second album of the same name, and the role music has played in her life journey. The company also announced a co-production and distribution partnership with CJ 4DPLEX, the world’s leading producer of immersive film formats and cinema technologies. As part of the pact, CJ 4DPLEX will distribute the film across screens worldwide.

Paris first shared her personal experiences in her This Is Paris documentary, released on YouTube 2020; a film that has since garnered more than 80M views. Infinite Icon is a continuation of Paris sharing her personal journey. More than a concert film, it explores how music became a lifeline for Paris Hilton. Told across five chapters, the film blends live performances, never-before-seen home videos, behind-the-scenes footage, rare archival material, and intimate interviews.

From the release of her debut album “Paris” to the making of her long-awaited follow-up Infinite Icon, the film traces her journey through private struggles, public reinvention, and the emotional rhythms that shaped her. The film furthers 11:11 Media’s ongoing expansion in the entertainment, documentary and music space, following the success Hilton’s second full-length album in September 2024, her reality series “Paris in Love”, and a robust podcast slate with iHeartMedia including “I am Paris,” “Trapped in Treatment,” and “My Friend Daisy”.

CJ 4DPLEX’s cutting-edge formats create a cinematic experience that will immerse audiences through both SCREENX’s 270-degree panoramic view, placing viewers front row at Hilton’s Infinite Icon Experience at the Hollywood Palladium, and the multisensory thrills of 4DX, which brings the energy of the concert to life through motion scent and environmental effects. The film will also be available in standard 2D screenings worldwide, with a release date to be announced soon. Paris Hilton will discuss her upcoming visual memoir during her Building a New Media Empire conversation at Tribeca X today, June 9th, with Andrew Wallenstein, the president and chief media analyst of Luminate Intelligence, and Bruce Gersh, the co-founder and president of 11:11 Media.

“Paris has an unmatched ability to connect with a global fan base across cultures and generations, and Infinite Icon is a celebration of that impact,” said Gersh. “At 11:11 Media, we are building a platform to tell stories that inspire and transcend borders. We’re thrilled to partner with CJ 4DPLEX to bring this vision to life on a global scale and through bold, immersive formats – delivering a visual memoir that’s as ambitious as it is universal.”

“At CJ 4DPLEX, we’re constantly pushing the limits of storytelling and cinema, and we’re excited to be working with Paris and 11:11 Media to bring her incredible story to audiences in an innovative way,” said Don Savant, the chief executive officer of CJ 4DPLEX America. “CJ 4DPLEX continues to collaborate with top creators like Paris to create special events and alternative content that fully leverage our SCREENX and 4DX platforms, PLFs, and the theatrical experience — redefining what’s possible on the big screen.”