CJ 4DPLEX’s 4DX Breaks Domestic Opening Weekend Box Office Records with Warner Bros.’ FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

CJ 4DPLEX is celebrating a killer opening weekend for Final Destination Bloodlines, which has officially become one of the biggest 4DX titles of all time. With a projected $2.2M in box office revenue in U.S. and Canada, Final Destination Bloodlines delivered a $37K per-screen average to secure a 4.3% market share across just 59 4DX screens.

The latest installment in the iconic horror franchise delivered the biggest 4DX domestic weekend of the year to date, the highest domestic May opening ever for 4DX, and the #1 Warner Bros. title in 4DX history.

The 4DX experience amplifies the terrifying thrills of Bloodlines, putting audiences in the heart of the chaos with visceral, seat-shaking realism. To help promote the immersive experience of Bloodlines in 4DX, a custom integration into Warner Bros.’ marketing campaign included a 4DX “Death Chair” social video, which went viral across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and X. The content has amassed over 14 million organic views, helping drive awareness and ticket sales for the 4DX format nationwide.

“This weekend proves once again how perfectly horror films work in 4DX,” said Don Savant, the chief executive officer of CJ 4DPLEX America. “Final Destination Bloodlines tapped into everything audiences love about our format—pure adrenaline, fully immersive effects, and unforgettable fun. We’re thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. on what is now our biggest 4DX Warner title ever, and we’re excited to continue building on this momentum.”

Final Destination Bloodlines is now playing in 4DX theaters across the U.S. and Canada.