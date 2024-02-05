CJ 4DPLEX’s 4DX Premium Format Surpasses $49.6 Million in 2023 Domestic Box Office

CJ 4DPLEX, a leading provider of premium film formats and cinema technologies, has announced the revenue earned for their 4DX multisensory auditoriums during 2023 in the U.S.: $49.6 million, a record-breaking number that exceeds 2022’s 4DX box office by five percent.

In the United States in 2023, the per screen average in 4DX rooms came to $937,000 across 53 screens. With 46 titles released in the format last year, there was no shortage of options for cinema enthusiasts. Leading the pack in terms of 4DX’s box office is The Super Mario Bros., which raked in $6.9 million at the 4DX box office worldwide. Other notable titles to surpass CJ 4DPLEX’s box office targets include Avatar: The Way of Water ($5.6 million) and Oscar®-nominated and critically acclaimed film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($2.8 million).

“We are thrilled to share that CJ 4DPLEX’s premium 4DX theaters achieved exceptional success in the U.S. market in 2023,” said Don Savant, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX America. “Our commitment to delivering cutting-edge 4DX technology to our consumers is making a significant impact on the entertainment landscape as well as driving an important audience sector, Gen Y and Z, to our exhibitor partner’s theaters with our dynamic experience.”

22 of the United States’ 53 4DX locations nationwide surpassed the $1 million mark at the box office at 2023. Regal Dania Pointe led the way with $2.2 million, boasting 26% of the entire complex’s 2023 earnings. Other movie theaters with an outsized proportion of 4DX box office in 2023 include:

Regal Fresno – $1.6 million (15% of the complex’s revenue)

Regal Union Square – $1.5 million (14% of the complex’s revenue)

Regal Times Square – $1.5 million (26% of the complex’s revenue)

Regal Kendall Village – $1.4 million (18% of the complex’s revenue)

Regal UA King of Prussia – $1.4 million (17% of the complex’s revenue)

Regal North Hollywood – $1.3 million (28% of the complex’s revenue)

4DX is well poised for success in 2024 with a robust film slate. Upcoming 4DX titles include: