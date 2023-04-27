CJ 4DPLEX’s 4DX Smashes Box Office Records with THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE

CJ 4DPLEX has announced that Illumination, Nintendo and Universal Pictures’ The Super Mario Bros. Movie has become the highest grossing animation film ever released in 4DX, both domestically and in Europe. To date, domestically, the film has grossed over $6.3M on 58 4DX premium theaters, bolstering a per screen average of $108K. In Europe, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has now tallied over $8.6M at the box office with the region’s top performer, the UK, which generated over $2.4M with a per screen average of $67K and takes the title as the highest box office performer of any premium format on its opening weekend. Other notable markets include France ($2.1M), Switzerland ($1.3M), and Belgium ($528K). The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled to continue its run in 4DX theaters worldwide, with several territories set to open in the coming weeks, including Korea and Japan.

“Reaching the top of the animated film charts domestically and in Europe is an incredible accomplishment for our cinematic enhancing 4DX theaters,” said Don Savant, the chief executive officer of CJ 4DPLEX. “We’re thankful to have Universal Pictures, Nintendo and Chris Meledandri and Illumination’s creative collaboration to fully immerse movie-goers into our 4DX experience that explores the magical world of Super Mario in a momentous way.”

Stuart Crane, the vice president of film at the Cineworld Group said, “We are delighted by the opening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in the United Kingdom. It’s a real testament to the power cinema has to draw in audiences of all ages. And I was especially blown away by the incredible numbers delivered by our 4DX screens.”