CJ CGV Cinemas Selects GDC as Media Servers Provider

Image Courtesy of GDC Technology

GDC announced today it has won a solicited proposal to be CJ CGV Cinemas exclusive provider from 2023 to 2026. The agreement involves the deployment in China, South Korea, and Southeast Asia of the SR-1000 media servers with a built-in cinema audio processor for 7.1 surround sound and Enterprise Storage. The agreement covers the replacement of legacy media servers at CJ CGV existing sites and all their new construction projects. CJ CGV will install up to 1,000 units during the agreement’s four-year period. To date, GDC media servers has the largest market share in Asia Pacific including top market share in China, Japan and Korea.

CJ CGV is the largest multiplex cinema chain in South Korea and has cinema complexes in China, Indonesia, Myanmar, Turkey, Vietnam, and the United States. CJ CGV currently operates 4,207 screens at 591 locations in seven countries, including 1,343 screens at 191 locations in South Korea. CJ CGV opened the first multiplex in Gangbyeon in 1998. In 2002, it renamed the company CJ CGV. In December 2004, it became the first theater chain listed on the Korea Stock Exchange.

“CGV and GDC are longtime partners in the theater industry, and we look forward to working together as sustainable partners not only through this contract but also in the future,” said CGV purchasing team officials.

“CGV has been a valued partner for more than a decade,” said Man-Nang Chong, the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of GDC Technology Limited. “This agreement provides CGV with GDC’s flagship digital cinema servers designed with the latest and most powerful semiconductor technology for near zero maintenance and minimal total cost of ownership. By selecting GDC from the possible candidates, they will have ultra-reliable technology to help them achieve their mission of being the best at entertaining people in the communities they serve.”