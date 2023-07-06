Classic Cinemas Selects GDC as Exclusive Digital Media Servers Provider

Image Courtesy of GDC Technology

GDC Technology Limited (GDC) has announced that it has signed an agreement with Classic Cinemas to be their exclusive provider of digital cinema media servers. The agreement involves the full replacement of legacy media servers with the GDC SR-1000 Standalone Integrated Media Block with 4K resolution and GDC’s Enterprise Storage at all Classic Cinemas. The installation will be facilitated by in-house technical services, which will also provide services for the duration of the agreement. Classic Cinemas ranks #36 on Boxoffice’s Top 50 Giants of Exhibition, operating 137 screens at 16 sites in the Chicagoland area.

A family-owned business that opened its first multiplex in 1978, Classic Cinemas is known for its guest-friendly policies. Since inception, the company has continually invested in the latest innovations in picture and sound technologies to provide the best possible moviegoing experience at all its cinemas, such as their XQ premium experience auditoriums featuring DTS:X for IAB immersive audio with 4K RGB Laser projection. This agreement provides Classic Cinemas with digital cinema media servers designed to ensure an uninterrupted motion picture experience for guests.

“Since the first day of operations, we have based our partnerships on trust and reliable performance of a company’s products. We firmly believe GDC is one of the most trusted names in the cinema industry with the most innovative and reliable products,” said Chris Johnson, the chief executive officer of Classic Cinemas. “It was not a difficult decision to select GDC’s media server for content playback.”

“Classic Cinemas is a classic example of how to run a cinema circuit,” said Patrick Artiaga, senior director, business development for GDC Technology (USA). “We are honored to be a preferred partner with one of the most innovative cinema circuits in the country. By selecting GDC for their content playback, Classic Cinemas will always have the latest technology due to our firmware is field upgradable to help them achieve their mission of offering the best entertainment experience for their guests throughout the Chicagoland area.”