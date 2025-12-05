Classic Holiday Favorites Return to the Big Screen at Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres invites families, friends, and holiday tradition-makers to relive their favorite festive films on the big screen December 5th through 18th with the Season’s Screenings Movie Series. Featuring seven classic hits, the movie series will play in Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern locations throughout Marcus’ 17 states for only $6 per ticket.

For just $15, moviegoers receive four admissions to the Season’s Screenings Movie Series that can be used however they choose: take a group of friends and family or keep holiday cheer high and see four of the seven holiday classics on your own. Passports can be purchased online, in-theatre, or in the Marcus Theatres mobile app.

Season’s Screening Movie Series December 5-11

Elf (PG) – Raised as an oversized elf, Buddy travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father, Walter Hobbs, who doesn’t know he exists and is in desperate need of some Christmas spirit.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) (PG) – A grumpy Grinch plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville.

Season’s Screening Movie Series December 12-18

The Polar Express (PG) – On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (PG) – The Griswold family’s plans for a big family Christmas predictably turn into a big disaster.

White Christmas (NR) – A successful song-and-dance team become romantically involved with a sister act and team up to save the failing Vermont inn of their former commanding general.

It’s a Wonderful Life (PG) – An angel is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman see the value of his own life.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) (PG) – On the outskirts of Whoville lives a green, revenge-seeking Grinch who plans to ruin Christmas for all of the citizens of the town.