College Football is Coming to the Big Screen at Regal

Tickets have gone on sale to watch college football’s biggest games live on the big screen at Regal. Admission for each game is priced at $19.99 and Regal Unlimited subscribers will receive a reduced price of $14.99.

Beginning with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, December 29th, six bowl games will be available at participating Regal locations, including the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential and Allstate Sugar Bowl. Regal will cap off their college football live-stream series on Monday, January 8th, with the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T. The games are distributed by Theater Sports Network (TSN).

“Similar to college football stadiums, movie theaters provide avid fandoms with a place to come together and fully immerse themselves in the action taking place on the field,” said Stuart Crane, the vice president of film at Regal. “From kickoff to the last thrilling drive, our theaters will deliver the big game atmosphere to college football fans across the country with comfort and convenience only found at Regal.”

Scott Daw, the president and chief operating officer of TSN said, “We believe movie theaters are the next great frontier for live sporting events and are elated with this unprecedented agreement with Regal. These events will replicate the feel of a football stadium experience as fans gather and fill theaters to watch the games on the big screen.”

Regal College Football Streaming Schedule (Eastern Time)

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

7 Ohio State vs. 9 Missouri

Friday, December 29th

8:00 p.m.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

10 Penn State vs. 11 Ole Miss

Saturday, December 30th

12:00 p.m.

Capital One Orange Bowl

5 Florida State vs. 6 Georgia

Saturday, December 30th

4:00 p.m.

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

8 Oregon vs. 23 Liberty

Monday, January 1st

1:00 p.m.

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential

1 Michigan vs. 4 Alabama

Monday, January 1st

5:00 p.m.

Allstate Sugar Bowl

2 Washington vs. 3 Texas

Monday, January 1st

8:45 p.m.

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T

TBD vs. TBD

Monday, January 8th

7:30 p.m.