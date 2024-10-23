Coming Attractions Theatres Selects GDC Enterprise Software Solution

Image Courtesy of GDC Technology

GDC Technology America (GDC) announced today a relationship with Coming Attractions Theatres to deploy GDC’s cinema enterprise software, including its TMS Theatre Management System and CMS Central Management Enterprise Software. The agreement will ensure a fully automated workflow at all 16 theaters with each location installed with TMS-2000. The agreement includes installing CMS-3000 at Coming Attractions’ head office in Ashland, Oregon, monitoring 137 screens across its 16 theater operations. This covers all showtimes and content management, and aims to reduce booth operations costs. The installation will be facilitated by American Cinema Equipment, Inc. (ACE), which will also provide services for the deployment and beyond.

“We are committed to providing our patrons with an exceptional entertainment experience,” said James Sandberg, the vice president of film & chief technology officer. “We rely on our digital cinema partners, such as GDC, to provide innovative technologies to deliver tools that allow us to operate more efficiently. GDC’s enterprise software was selected for its user-friendly interface and US-based support team’s reputation for providing outstanding technical and customer services and ease of operation and labor-savings.”

“Our enterprise software was developed from our over 20-year knowledge of digital cinema to provide our customers with the flexibility and scalability necessary to operate cost-effectively,” said Annie Wang, the president of GDC Technology America, LLC. “The deployment of our CMS-3000 will provide them with technology ahead of its time, solving operational issues with automation designed for today and tomorrow’s digital cinema world.”