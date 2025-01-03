Comscore Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

Photo courtesy Comscore Inc

Comscore has announced the appointment of Jackelyn Keller as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Keller brings extensive expertise in linear TV, streaming, digital and programmatic advertising, product marketing and revenue strategy for some of the most well-known companies in the industry.

Since September 2024, Keller has been an advisor to Comscore’s leadership team, focusing on simplified positioning, creative strategy and go-to-market efforts, including the launch of franchises the Comscore Data Divas and Barbershop, Beauty and Local Buzz.

Keller was previously head of market intelligence and global product strategy at Samsung Ads, where she developed foundational product positioning and helped launch Samsung DSP. She later joined Quantcast, an AI powered DSP, as global head of product marketing. Jackelyn was trained at some of the most iconic media brands, such as Discovery Communications and Turner Broadcasting, working in their ad sales, marketing, and pricing teams. This experience positions her to elevate Comscore’s brand and streamline its messaging for today’s fragmented media landscape.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Jackelyn to the executive team. She will play a crucial role in shaping the company’s future as we continue to innovate and deliver unparalleled value to our partners,” said Jon Carpenter, Comscore CEO. “Her background in operations, product and revenue strategy, paired with her exceptional talent for positioning and creating accessible branding, exemplifies our unwavering commitment to empowering our clients in this rapidly evolving media landscape. We are confident that her leadership will drive our mission forward and elevate our efforts to help our clients thrive.”

“As a company that’s been trailblazing measurement innovation and ensuring objectivity for over 25 years, I’m delighted to join Comscore during this transformative time in which consumers are in the driver’s seat,” Keller said. “With Comscore’s rich assets, we will continue lighting the way for the industry, serving as the bridge to a largely programmatic future as well as writing the measurement playbook for streaming, local, and national measurement.”