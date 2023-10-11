Comscore to Present the 2023 Box Office Achievement Awards at ShowEast

Courtesy of ShowEast

ShowEast has announced that the global box office data company Comscore will present the 2023 Domestic and LATAM Box Office Achievement Awards at this year’s convention to be held from October 23rd-26th at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. The domestic award is given to the movie that opened and played in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico from May 1st through Labor Day and earned the most box office of any movie during that period in those territories. Similarly, the international award is recognized for the movie that opened and played in Latin America from May 1st through Labor Day and earned the most box office of any movie during that period in the LATAM region. This year, both of the Comscore 2023 Box Office Achievement Awards will be bestowed upon Warner Bros. Pictures for Barbie. Barbie is notably the biggest industry film of 2023 globally and the largest grossing movie of all time in Warner Bros.’ 100-year history. The awards will be presented during this year’s opening day luncheon on Monday, October 23rd.

“We are very excited to be honoring Warner Bros. for Barbie both domestically and for the LATAM region at ShowEast 2023. This is the first time one film has received both awards,” stated Andrew Sunshine, the managing director of ShowEast. “Being able to once again work with our partners at Comscore to present the Boxoffice Achievement Awards continues to be very rewarding.”

“We are incredibly proud to accept the 2023 Domestic and LATAM Box Office Achievement Awards on behalf of Warner Bros. and our Barbie filmmakers and cast,” stated Jeff Goldstein, the president of domestic distribution and Andrew Cripps, the president of international distribution at Warner Bros. Pictures. “Greta, Margo, Ryan, and the entire Barbie team delivered a hugely entertaining film that delighted audiences the world over, and they reminded moviegoers of every age why we love going to the theater.”