Concessions & Entertainment Guide: Showcasing the Latest Movie Theater Products and Technologies

Agile Ticketing Solutions

Since 1999, AgileTix has been revolutionizing cinema box offices with innovative point-of-sale and web ticketing solutions. Their platform streamlines concession management, enhances customer engagement, and provides actionable real-time analytics. By bridging the gap between operators and audiences, they turn ticket buyers into lifelong patrons, driving success and creating unforgettable cinema experiences.

agiletix.com

American Cinema Equipment

American Cinema Equipment and Kimber Labs are proud to announce the KLA-2E Cinema Automation. The KLA-2E is available in two models with 8 and 16 outputs, both of which offer manual control switches, high and low current relays, ethernet control, logging, and diagnostics. The KLA-2E is a reliable automation product that is quick and easy to set up with existing theater systems. Customers can replace their old, outdated automations and stop worrying about the future! Contact them any time at orders@cinequip.com / 503-285-7015.

cinequip.com

Angel Studios

Angel Studios is one of the most talked-about and disruptive forces in entertainment today, bringing audience-powered films to theaters worldwide. With theatrical hits like Sound of Freedom and Homestead, Angel has proved that stories chosen “by the audience, for the audience” can resonate on a massive scale. Angel Studios is committed to working hand-in-hand with exhibitors, recognizing their vital role in delivering powerful, uplifting films to audiences everywhere. As the studio continues to champion stories that amplify light, it invites theater owners to be part of shaping the future of cinema.

angelstudios.cohttps://www.angel.com/m

Arcadia Film Booking Services

Looking for a new film booker or just starting out in the theater business? With almost 20 years of booking first-run, drive-in, art, multiplex, and even single-screen locations, Arcadia is here to help theaters and theater owners be a success. They offer personalized and committed service starting from day one. References provided upon request. Let’s connect: Contact Arcadia Film Booking Services, Jeff Pearson, at (801) 326-9821 or by email at jeff@arcadiafilmbooking.com.

arcadiafilmbooking.com

Aspire Bakeries

Make the big screen sweeter with the Otis Spunkmeyer Chocolate Chunk Pizza Cookie. This fun, shareable indulgence is perfect for movie theaters. Serve it thawed or warmed for a delicious treat every time. For grab and go convenience, offer Aspire Bakeries thaw and serve caddy packs, ideal for moviegoers looking for a quick and satisfying snack. Prefer fresh baked? Their frozen cookie dough delivers warm, oven fresh goodness, and they provide a cookie oven at no cost.

aspirebakeries.com

Barco

Reimagine simplicity with the Barco mFusion ICMP-XS, and unleash the full power of integration with Barco’s leading Series 4 laser projectors. The innovative integrated cinema media processor combines video and audio processing, eliminating the need for external audio processors. Designed with operational efficiency and the future in mind, Barco mFusion offers a single-user interface, next-generation speed, flexible NVMe storage, ingest during play, and enhanced streaming capabilities.

barco.com/cinema

Bay City Cargo

Bay City Cargo specializes in marquee and sign letters. With thousands of new and used letters in stock, Bay City Cargo can supply theaters with letters and recommend different options for the future. They will even buy old letters. Got a stack somewhere? Bay City Cargo will buy them. Converting to Pronto or digital? They will buy the old letters. Please call (800-545-8956) or write (mike@pilut.com). Bay City Cargo will help.

baycitycargo.com

BeforeTheMovie

BeforeTheMovie’s preshow generates income for exhibitors by offering a blend of national and local advertisements. National ads ensure a steady revenue stream, while local ads target specific markets, increasing relevance and engagement. This dual approach maximizes ad revenue potential. Local businesses benefit from targeted exposure to cinema audiences, driving foot traffic and sales. Exhibitors profit from increased ad sales and enhanced viewer experiences, resulting in a mutually beneficial revenue model.

beforethemovie.com

Betson Enterprises

Today’s consumers are more selective than ever when choosing entertainment options. Betson can help brands stand out with additional enhancements to drive foot traffic and revenue. An arcade game room with a prize redemption center is a strategic investment that has proven successful for many theater owners. With guidance from Betson, customers have seen significant returns on their investment. Comprehensive financial programs, excellent customer service, and ongoing wellness and educational programs help keep exhibitor knowledge and games up to date.

betson.com

The Boxoffice Company

Join more than 350 cinema circuits that are already using Boost to attract new audiences and boost online revenue. The Boost Platform is a powerful suite of integrated online tools and services designed for ease, reliability, and high performance. Need help with showtimes, marketing, advertising, or ecommerce tailored for cinemas? Scan the QR code or visit our booth to learn more.

company.boxoffice.com

C. Cretors and Company

The High Roller Grill from C. Cretors and Company reduces the burden of cleaning with their patented tip-up roller grill design. The exclusive tip-up cleaning position design is not found on any other roller grill on the market. The nonstick or stainless steel roller sleeves easily slide off and can be effortlessly cleaned in a sink. Two adjustable individual heat zones provide a wide range of temperature settings with easy-to-use temperature control. The grill plugs into any standard 15 amp outlet.

cretors.com

Casablanca Payments

Casablanca Payments was founded by a 50-year entertainment industry veteran and specializes in providing exhibitors with both savings and highly personal and responsive white glove concierge service tailored specifically to the cinema industry. If a processor is charging too much or relegating support calls to anonymous call centers, talk to Casablanca Payments. See what a difference caring people with years of actual cinema operations experience, and a processor that won the Better Business Bureau’s Ethics Award, can make.

wynn@casablanca-ventures.com

Christie

Become VDR ready. As technology that powers the cinema industry reaches new heights and black levels, Christie ensures exhibitors are prepared for the next step in cinema illumination. Their new enabling technology offers a glimpse into the darkest depths of the screen and increases the energy efficiency of existing Christie CineLife+™ RealLaser™ projectors. Discover why Christie VDR™ is an experience like no other.

cinemaster.christiedigital.com

Cinema Next

CinemaNext is the largest cinema exhibition services company in EMEA and North America, providing smart, comprehensive solutions across the board, from projection equipment, audio systems, central systems, premium cinema solutions, cinema outfitting, content management, 3D projection systems/glasses, TMS, digital signage, screens, and consulting services. Clients enjoy the highest level of reliability and lowest cost of ownership through our various services: consulting, design and project management, equipment sales and financing, installation, maintenance, support (NOC), online monitoring, content management, spare and consumables, service agreements, and supply chain and logistics.

cinemanext.com

CJ Schwan’s Foods

As a leader in global flavors and pizza, CJ Schwan’s has been trusted to provide foodservice solutions for years, like VILLA PRIMA® Pizzas, made from consistently delicious, pizzeria quality ingredients. Whether customizing VILLA PRIMA® SCRATCH READY® Pizza or baking fully topped VILLA PRIMA® Oven Ready Pizza, the advantages of premium, yeast-leavened crust, zesty sauce, and 100% real mozzarella cheese are there.

schwansfoodservice.com

Coca-Cola

Unattended retail solutions are redefining how audiences engage with concessions at the cinema. As theaters embrace innovations like Coca-Cola Freestyle machines and grab-and-go concession stands, they see reduced wait times for customers, lower overhead, and the potential for rising sales. For larger cinemas, a full Just Walk Out store can be amazing. It could have drinks, snacks, merchandise, and even food. For midsize sites, a combination of smart coolers, snack cabinets, and a great self-service coffee solution works equally brilliantly. For smaller venues, only a single, dual-branded Coca-Cola or Costa Coffee unit may be necessary. The idea is to find the right-sized solution for the space and the customer flow. Coca-Cola can tailor the solution for cinema customers.

coca-colahellenic.com

D-Box

With more than 25 years of experience creating immersive haptic experiences, D-BOX offers moviegoers around the world the opportunity to go beyond sight and sound with movements, vibrations, and textures perfectly synchronized to the action on-screen. With the possibility of having full auditoriums or select rows as well as a range of chairs that go from compact to luxury recliner, the D-Box premium experience caters to theaters’ needs. More than 65,000 hand-coded haptic effects make every movie moment memorable.

d-box.com

Digital Light Sources (DLS)

Digital Light Sources (DLS) is an integrator and distributor of cinema projection and lighting equipment. Core products include the brand Cine LEDMAX Direct View LED Cinema Screens by LOPU, with DCI compliance and sound transmission patented technology available on all screen sizes (5m, 7m, 8m, 10m, 14m, 16m, and 20m) and Laser Retro-Fit LLU Kits by Appotronics for Christie, Barco, and NEC projectors. Laser projectors and supplies of Xenon lamps, UHP lamps, and projector spare parts for all cinema projectors are also available.

dls.digital

cineledmax.com

Entertainment Supply & Technologies

As a certified installer for Imax and all major cinema technology brands, ES&T delivers turnkey solutions for seamless, state-of-the-art exhibition. Their integrated furniture, fixtures, and equipment services include digital and laser projection, Dolby Atmos and immersive sound systems, premium screen installations, wall panels, draperies, and luxury seating—customized to enhance every auditorium. Beyond design and installation, they support daily cinema operations with a full range of concession and food service equipment, lighting, flooring, replacement parts, projection lamps and filters, and essential industrial and janitorial supplies. Reach out at sales@ensutec.com or 813-960-1646.

ensutec.com

Fandango

As the nation’s top online movie ticketer, Fandango connects with nearly 50 million moviegoers monthly. They offer comprehensive movie information, ticketing to approximately 31,000 U.S. screens, trailers, original video, and more. Moviegoers can find the best seats at their favorite theaters via Fandango, Movietickets.com, and Flixster and explore critic and audience favorites on Rotten Tomatoes. Join their vibrant community of more than 120 million social media followers.

fandango.com

Freezing Point

Get the ultimate slush beverage for any location! Frazil slush and Café Tango frozen coffee are delicious frozen beverages that are the perfect popcorn partner. Machines are installed and serviced for free (within days of reporting any problems). What more could a theater ask for?

frazil.com/frazil/entertainment

Gold Medal Products Co.

Meet the Elite, the popcorn machine that practically runs itself. What if a popcorn machine could help with cleaning, adjust recipes on the fly, and didn’t need a vent hood? That’s exactly what the Elite Popper® Series was made to do. Now operators can get more done with less effort. The patented Infinity Filtration System means exceptional air quality with no vent hood required, while Clean Assist Mode minimizes the amount of manual labor necessary for cleaning, and touchscreen controls make operation as simple as a few taps. Experience the Elite difference!

gmpopcorn.com

Harvest Hosts

Got an empty theater or drive-in parking spot? Turn that into extra revenue—without spending a dime. Harvest Hosts connects users with 250,000 travelers looking for unique places to stay. All that’s needed is a spot for at least one RV to park overnight—no RV services or hookups required. In return, guests catch a movie, grab snacks, and support the business. There’s no cost to join, and users are always in control of their schedules.

harvesthosts.com/hosting

ICE Theaters

The ICE Theaters experience gathers premium sound and image quality, deluxe seating, and state-of-the-art ICE IMMERSIVE technology: a visual experience that features LED panels on each side of the auditorium, filling the moviegoer’s peripheral vision with supplementary ambient colors and shapes and complementing the action on the main screen. Awaken moviegoers’ senses and embark on an immersive journey with ICE Theaters.

icetheaters.com

Irwin Seating

Swivel tables are a must-have for any cinema offering food and beverage service. Irwin Seating tables are vinyl wrapped for durability and easy cleaning. These tables swivel 45 degrees around the large cupholder so customers can move the table in and out. In addition, their tables are available with an articulating arm that gives moviegoers the ultimate control in positioning the table into a comfortable position.

irwinseating.com

Lighting Technologies International

The LongPlay Extreme lamp series is a significant advancement in xenon illumination technology. Its technological innovations translate to many economic advantages: reduced maintenance intervals, decreased operational costs, and enhanced warranty coverage. In addition, LTI has developed a proprietary xenon lamp recycling process that recovers and repurposes components of used lamps, including metals, and xenon gas, for reuse in various industrial and commercial applications.

ltilighting.com

Lumma 4D E-Motion

Lumma is making another bold impact in the cinema industry with its latest innovation, Magnify 8, a one-of-a-kind experience that offers exhibitors another highly attractive and cost-effective solution, besides their well-recognized and celebrated 4D E-Motion. Magnify 8, a truly distinctive format, features multiple vibration points within the seat, seamlessly combined to feel the power of the movies moving through the body. Each vibration effect is meticulously programmed and perfectly synchronized with the on-screen action. The system is highly versatile, compatible with any type of seat—regular or recliner, new or existing—enabling rapid, scalable rollout across global markets. A perfect value add for premium large screen format seating, as well as all market sizes and types of theaters.

4demotion.com

feelm8.com

Meyer Sound

Meyer Sound is a trusted leader in cinema loudspeaker solutions for postproduction studios and exhibition theaters. Known for precision, transparency, and dynamic range, Meyer Sound’s cinema systems deliver every sonic nuance exactly as the filmmaker intended. With self-powered designs, advanced digital signal processing, and seamless network integration, Meyer Sound solutions set the standard for state-of-the-art cinema sound.

meyersound.com

Mobile Moviegoing

Mobile Moviegoing’s cutting-edge web design and innovative tool suite deliver top-tier custom websites and mobile apps. Enhance the moviegoing experience and boost guest satisfaction by seamlessly integrating online ticketing, concessions, and gift card sales. Their tools improve search visibility through AI-enhanced SEO and allow seamless integration with loyalty programs along with maximized customer engagement. They offer paid loyalty and subscriptions to further boost profitability and competitiveness in the marketplace. Now is the time to leverage the power of Mobile Moviegoing and start boosting profits. Call: 888-453-SHOW[7469].

mobilemoviegoing.com

Moving iMage Technologies

Gain a competitive edge with MiTechnology Refresh! Their expert team delivers transformative laser projection and immersive audio upgrades with unparalleled results. They offer the widest selection of solutions from LEA, Dolby, Sharp, Christie, and Barco. Moving iMage Technologies is the provider of value-driven cinema products, custom fabrication, and integration services.

movingimagetech.com

Omniterm

Omniterm enhances its software solution with a flexible subscription program designed specifically for theaters. The program enables customizable membership tiers with varied pricing options, offering benefits such as complimentary movie tickets, concession items, and special discounts, plus reduced or eliminated online service fees. Exhibitors can choose to offer monthly, quarterly, or yearly subscription plans. Through Omniterm’s certified payment interfaces, all transactions are processed securely, with a dedicated data vault handling recurring payments.

omniterm.com

Packaging Concepts Inc.

Packaging Concepts, Inc. is once again expanding their ever-growing line of concession packaging. New for 2025, they are now offering a variety of food trays available in both plain white and custom prints, with or without windows. They are the perfect solution for every concession need. PCI is here to assist exhibitors with the design, graphics, and delivery of quality concession packaging at an economical cost, all of which are made in the USA. Contact them by phone at 314-329-9700 or by email at bcb@packagingconceptsinc.com.

packagingconcepts.com

Paradigm Design

Paradigm Design is celebrating its 50th year in business. A nationwide full-service architectural, engineering, and interior design firm with offices in Michigan and Arizona, Paradigm Design has garnered national recognition for its passion for creativity and extensive experience in both public and private sector projects. The firm’s integrated approach, with in-house architectural, engineering, and interior design teams collaborating seamlessly, enables them to swiftly address unforeseen project challenges. Paradigm’s unwavering commitment to creative solutions ensures that each project is completed on time, on brand, and within budget.

paradigmae.com

PIM Brands

Welch’s new Juicefuls Fusions deliver a taste adventure, with two delicious fruits combined in every piece—one flavor on the chewy fruit snack outside and another flavor in the juicy center for 2-in-1 Juicy Fun!™​ Fusions™ has 3 unique flavor combinations: Watermelon & Lemon, Green Apple & Peach, and Blueberry & Raspberry that will take tastebuds on a flavor-packed experience. Available in a 4 oz peg bag.

pimbrands.com

Proctor Companies

For over 50 years, Proctor Companies has been the leading supplier of concession stands, box offices, and food and beverage systems for the cinema and family entertainment center industries. Proctor specializes in design and build services, custom millwork, kitchen and bar equipment, furniture, parts, and supplies and provides the best customer service in the business. Give them a call at 800-221-3699 to discuss upcoming projects.

proctorco.com

Qubica AMF

Fly’n Ducks is duckpin bowling reimagined. It packages the excitement of duckpin bowling into a smaller footprint, making it the perfect anchor attraction for businesses like cinemas and restaurants. It delivers an engaging experience that is the right challenge level for adults but is still suitable for teens and younger guests. Fly’n Ducks delivers the best duckpin experience at the lowest operational cost, while also maximizing profitability.

qubicaamf.com

Ready Theatre Systems

For more than 30 years, RTS has been the complete solution for cinema operations. From multichannel ticketing and concessions to enterprise management and guest engagement, RTS seamlessly integrates every aspect of business. Their platform not only streamlines daily operations but also transforms each transaction into an opportunity to maximize revenue and strengthen customer loyalty. With 24/7/365 support, automated reporting, and powerful integrations, RTS gives cinema professionals the tools to operate efficiently, grow sustainably, and deliver exceptional moviegoing experiences.

rts-solutions.com

Redemption Plus

At Redemption Plus, they’re more than just a supplier—they’re architects of fun, crafting unforgettable experiences for arcades, family entertainment centers, bowling alleys, and cinemas. Beyond great prizes, we provide full support for redemption programs, keeping inventory fresh and exciting. With merchandising expertise, rapid reorder technology, and ongoing inventory management, we ensure every space thrives. Add fast shipping, expert training, and trending prizes to set any entertainment experience up for success. Build lasting fun together with Redemption Plus!

redemptionplus.com

Ricos Products

Ricos Products Co. Inc. has been family-owned since 1909. Frank Liberto, CEO of Ricos, originated concession nachos in 1976. Ricos products can be found in over 60 countries in grocery stores, club stores, theaters, and stadiums. Ricos also sells popcorn, pickles, peanuts, snow cone syrups, nacho chips, restaurant-style chips, multiple cheese sauces, and much more. Any movie, get together, or sporting event is better with Ricos products!

ricos.com

Screenvision Media

Screenvision Media is a national leader in delivering advertising and content representation services for three of the top five and seven of the top 10 exhibitors nationwide. Their cinema advertising network comprises over 2,000 theaters and more than 14,000 screens. With 45 percent of all cinema impressions, they deliver the highest attention in media, providing brands with a unique opportunity to connect with young, diverse, and highly engaged audiences through the impactful medium of cinema advertising.

screenvisionmedia.com

Sensible Cinema Software

Sensible Cinema Software now offers the option to include a credit card payment surcharge where permitted using an instant BIN lookup, ensuring only eligible cards are subject to the surcharge, protecting the theater from inadvertent and illegal surcharges on debit cards. It all works seamlessly without affecting processing time, potentially saving theaters thousands in fines for illegal surcharging. All product support costs are waived for theaters using one of their partner processors.

sensiblecinema.com

Sharp

Across its product portfolio—from direct view LED, desktop, and large-format displays to business, specialist, and cinema projectors —Sharp offers complete theater solutions. Superb quality and reliability are inherent to the brand. Add to this a solution precisely tailored to the users’ requirements and backed by a robust warranty and support service: That’s Sharp’s signature trustworthy performance. Sharp has more than 11,000 digital cinema projectors installed, underlining the crucial role Sharp plays in creating the optimum cinema experience and keeping it operational.

global.sharp

Storming Images

Storming Images is a leading digital content delivery provider serving the needs of cinema owners. Its Media Director Platform is proprietary technology presenting a one-stop digital delivery system for preshow, movie trailer, film, and event distribution. Cinema owners no longer need to scramble last minute to get a preshow, trailer, or event to their theaters. Simplify the management of content with one easy-to-use system that provides delivery verification and proof-of-play. Storming Images offers seamless installation and 24/7 customer support.

stormingimages.com

TAPOS by JACRO

TAPOS cinema PoS is designed for circuits and busy independent cinemas. With over 25 years’ continuous development, they help cinemas to replace legacy and overly complicated PoS systems and integrated third-party setups with a single PoS capable of targeted newsletters, sophisticated F&B, online food sales, employee management, custom reporting, data analytics, CRM, accounts export, loyalty and membership, enterprise head office, cloud access, websites, and even a mobile app. There is no system like TAPOS. It is more than a PoS. It is a complete cinema management system focused on combining massive capability with unparalleled ease of use.

jacro.com

internetticketing.com

Telescopic Seating Systems

TSS’ Recliner On A Riser (ROAR) and Factory-Built Knee Walls provide the ultimate solution for riser theaters. Transform any theater with ease by adding recliners and boosting comfort and profits. TSS patents apply. TSS’ Smart Programmable Compact Recliner combines minimum space with maximum comfort. Program the decline, compactness, and ottoman/back control and integrate with building safety. Thirty-six recliners, including heaters, can fit on a single 20-amp circuit. Under-seat lighting provides effects and visibility to staff. It can be programmed to only open seats for the current shows of the day.

telescopicseatingsystems.com

Ushio

Ushio is the premier source for digital xenon lamps for Barco, Sony, NEC, and Christie projectors. Experience unparalleled performance with Ushio lamps, designed for longevity and exceptional quality in brightness, contrast, color, and sharpness to captivate the audience every time. Trust in their unwavering reliability and superior performance. This is why the vast majority of cinemas worldwide choose Ushio for trusted quality. Ushio lamps are comprehensively tested, approved, and certified across all major projector brands.

ushio.com/technology/xenon

VIP Seating

VIP Luxury Seating is the largest manufacturer of seating specifically designed for commercial cinemas. They produce a wide range of seating options including recliners, rockers, and sofas with exceptional comfort and rugged durability as the basis of design. Their products are proudly manufactured in the USA at their factory in New Albany, Mississippi.

vipluxuryseating.com

Zinc Group

Zinc is the award-winning pioneer of the collectible popcorn bucket sweeping the world, recently added to the list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies. Working with all major studios, globally, they can provide great options to impress guests, increase per caps, and make any location a must-attend for every major movie release. Contact them to see these and upcoming great products from SpongeBob SquarePants, Wicked: For Good, Anaconda, The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2, Project Hail Mary, Scream 7, and many, many more.

zincgroup.com