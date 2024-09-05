Consolidated Theatres and Coca Cola Debut Exclusive Island Punch Beverage

Consolidated Theatres is unveiling a new custom beverage flavor created by the refreshment experts at Coca-Cola exclusively for Consolidated Theatres. A proprietary blend featuring Fanta Cherry, Vanilla, and Lime flavors, the Consolidated Theatres Island Punch, debuts with the arrival of Coca-Cola Freestyle beverage fountains at Consolidated Theatres Ward with TITAN LUXE and ʻŌlino with TITAN LUXE locations. The specialized touchscreen kiosks enable audiences to explore and pour their favorite drinks or to come up with their own custom blends from over 200 flavor combo options. Consolidated Theatres will additionally conjure up a spirited movie menu for the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, including ‘Beetle Juice Juice’ popping boba, ‘Grave Robber’ parfait, and a shrimp ‘Shenanigans’ cocktail.

Coca-Cola also continues its rollout of limited-time beverage flavors inspired by movie themes. Through a collaboration with Warner Bros., Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is being celebrated with a “Summon What You Wanta” campaign now through October 31st, including the Fanta “Haunted Spritz” (non-alcoholic) custom mix on Freestyle fountains.



“We are honored to build on our long-standing partnership with Coca-Cola products through our own exclusive Island Punch and a host of offerings that so seamlessly enhance our guest experience,” said Kyler Kokubun, the marketing and events manager for Consolidated Theatres. “Following a closer look with our friends at Coca-Cola at some of the most in-demand flavors across our theater locations, we’ve landed on the perfect punch to complement our classic movie concessions and chef-curated offerings. We’re excited to invite guests to enjoy our new flavor, personalize their own creations, and join us for all the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice thrills.”