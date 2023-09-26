Consolidated Theatres Presents All-Access Pass to TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR

Courtesy of AMC Entertainment

Calling all Swifties! Consolidated Theatres, an affiliate of Reading International, is ushering fans into a VIP concert movie experience with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, opening on October 13th. Following pop icon Taylor Swift as she performs her biggest hits in the record-breaking concert, the film is setting records of its own with advance ticket sales.

To create additional ways for fans to celebrate the movie’s debut, starting October 19th, Consolidated Theatres will also offer its guests private watch parties across all its locations. Providing an exclusive viewing experience for 1-40 guests, private watch parties showcasing Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour are available to book now. Fans are invited to don their friendship bracelets and best Taylor Swift attire and arrive ready to sing and dance alongside family and friends in their own VIP auditorium.

Starting October 13th, Consolidated Theatres will offer limited edition mini one sheets of the movie poster, available for free to each guest on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Collectible cups and popcorn tubs commemorating the epic movie event will be available for purchase at the concession counter.

Rod Tengan, the division manager for Consolidated Theatres, said, “Taylor Swift is one of the most compelling pop superstars of all time, evidenced by her amazing Eras world tour, which will likely end up being the highest-grossing concert tour of all time. Starting October 13, 2023, we are proud to be premiering the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie across all our Consolidated locations on Oahu. Since going on sale, our pre-sales for this concert event are the highest pre-sales for any movie or event we have exhibited in 2022 and 2023. We fully expect that this phenomenal big screen concert movie to be one of the highest grossing movies of 2023 for the Consolidated circuit.”

“There is no doubt that Taylor Swift is truly a cultural phenomenon, and the response to the movie, even weeks out from opening, is a testament to that fanbase enthusiasm,” said Kyler Kokubun, the marketing and events manager for Consolidated Theatres. “We’re thrilled to provide our guests with a variety of opportunities to get even further immersed into this unforgettable event, including exclusive food and beverage specials at participating locations.”

Consolidated Theatres will also continue to expand the Consolidated Rocks Program. Offering something for every music fan to get in tune with, the program’s upcoming lineup of concert events includes: Carlos: The Santana Journey Global Premiere, IU: The Golden Hour, and K-Love Live at Red Rocks.

Consolidated Theatres is also announcing another special offer for movie lovers: a 72-hour flash sale, where those who purchase a $100 E-Gift Card will receive a $30 Bonus E-Gift Card. The sale runs through Wednesday, September 27th. E-Gift Cards are available on the Consolidated Theatres website and mobile app. For more information on bookings and available showtimes, visit ConsolidatedTheatres.com or the Consolidated Theatres App.