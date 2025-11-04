Creator Camp Brings Digitally-Native Filmmakers to Theaters With Three Picture Deal Through Attend Theatrical Marketplace

Creator Camp and Attend Theatrical Marketplace have announced a partnership to theatrically release three films from Camp Studios, the production and distribution arm of Creator Camp. The partnership will kick off with the theatrical release of Two Sleepy People, opening nationwide on November 14th.

Directed by Baron Ryan and co-written by Caroline Grossman, who also co-stars, Two Sleepy People is a modern romantic comedy that follows two distant co-workers who, every night, find themselves married, but every morning they’re strangers. The film, and Creator Camp’s model, aims to bridge digital-native storytelling and cultural relevance with the timeless appeal of cinema.

Creator Camp has curated a network of 300 filmmakers and storytellers who collectively generate more than 3 billion annual views across digital platforms. Through projects like Two Sleepy People, the collective is building a bridge between online storytelling and the big screen — bringing a new generation of creators and fans back to theaters.

Two Sleepy People first premiered during Creator Camp’s flagship event in Austin, where more than 1,000 attendees from across the U.S. generated $150,000 in ticket sales, which led to the four-city theatrical tour with sold-out shows in Seattle, LA, SF, and New York. The tour screenings have shown the power of that connection, averaging $10,429 per screen during its four-city premiere tour, driven largely by social and creator-led promotion.

The partnership with Attend Theatrical Marketplace reinforces both companies’ shared mission to modernize film distribution. Attend is under development to be a secure, online, transparent, data-driven, democratic distribution marketplace connecting filmmakers directly with movie theaters. Led by former top NATO executives Jackie Brenneman, John Fithian and Patrick Corcoran, and supported by more than 90 directors, filmmakers and producers, Attend aims to harness the power of advanced data and AI to connect with audiences and maximize the impact of each booking in the most cost-effective manner.

Two Sleepy People opens in 20 theatrical markets on November 14th, with more to come based on audience demographics and demand. Tickets are available online and audiences can request bookings or get tickets for the premiere tour at www.twosleepypeople.com.

Max Reisinger, the CEO of Creator Camp said, “Today’s filmmakers grew up online and they understand their audiences because they engage with them constantly, which has allowed them to build massive, loyal communities. That direct connection solves a huge challenge in theatrical distribution. Instead of relying on outdated models that guess who will show up, our creators can bring fans to theaters they’ve already cultivated online, turning digital engagement into real-world box office success.”

Jackie Brenneman, CEO of Attend, added, “Movie theaters are vital places for community. When the movies are there, so are audiences. In partnership with the innovative approach of Creator Camp, we can build on the enthusiastic followers of filmmakers online, connect them directly to theaters, and with Attend create demand-driven theatrical releases.”