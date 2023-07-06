Culinary Khancepts Sets Opening Date for Reel Luxury Cinemas and The Audrey Restaurant

Courtesy of Culinary Khancepts, photo: Audrey West

Houston-based Culinary Khancepts, whose brands include Star Cinema Grill, will open its newest location to the public on Wednesday, July 12th. Reel Luxury Cinemas and The Audrey Restaurant & Bar are located at The Woodlands, TX. The venues will share over 20,000 square feet of second floor space, with views of the green space on Market Street.

Reel Luxury Cinemas is a new boutique dine-in cinema brand that will house five-screens equipped with laser projection technology and Dolby sound systems. Auditorium amenities will include luxury recliners, including ultra-lux front row loveseat-style chaise lounges, privacy pods, and heated seats with complimentary blankets, along with touch-button seat side food and beverage service. The design was inspired by the Golden Age of Hollywood and blended with touches of today’s trends.

While enjoying the films, guests can order from an array of snack, entrée, flatbread and dessert options. Snacks available include crispy burrata bites, kobe beef bulgogi fries, wagyu meatballs and of course popcorn, served in copper bowls–with free refills. There are also lighter options like the roasted beet & burrata salad and Mediterranean bowl. Entrée options include fried chicken sliders, steak frites and truffle ravioli among others. The cocktail menu features drinks named after classic movies, such as the Casablanca martini, the American Psycho and the Godfather old fashioned. The beverage program also includes beer and 16 different wines available by the glass.

Inspired by classic film actor Audrey Hepburn, The Audrey Restaurant & Bar is a 3,000 square foot space on the second level featuring old Hollywood glam style with 40-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. The interior design features accents of gold and pops of floral. The dining room is highlighted by the two larger-than-life crystal chandeliers hanging high above the dining tables. The menu was designed by Chef Justin Yoakum, Culinary Khancepts’ director of operations, who also oversees the State Fare Kitchen & Bar and Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette menus.

The Audrey Hepburn-inspired menu that includes some of her favorites such as spaghetti al pomodoro and white chocolate bread pudding. The Audrey will serve lunch and dinner daily with a Breakfast at Tiffany’s inspired brunch menu available on the weekends. Brunch options will include lemon poppyseed pancakes, honey butter french toast, and costal benedict made with either crab cake or Maine lobster.

Lunch and dinner have an array of appetizers to choose from such as the charcuterie on sunset, smoked salmon deviled eggs and burrata served with smoked peach, calabrian chili jam and grilled sourdough. The menu also includes raw bar and sashimi options including oysters, a seafood tower and poke bowls. Soups and salads available include the Roman Holiday caesar, baby wedge, and lobster bisque. Lunch entrées include the Audrey burger, petite filet mignon, truffle mushroom ravioli, and a chicken cordon bleu sandwich. Dinner entrée additions to the menu are spiced tuna, truffle ribeye and the chef’s table feature, which is a seasonal special from the kitchen.

The dessert menu highlights are Audrey’s chocolate layer cake with dark chocolate drip and sugar pearls, a bundt cake named after Tom Cruise (who infamously sends bundt cakes as a holiday gift) and more. The beverage program boasts an extensive list of wine and beer as well as craft cocktails including the rose water lemon drop, bashful blackberry and WhistlePig old fashioned.

“We are thrilled to bring these brand-new concepts to The Woodlands community,” says Omar Khan, the president and chief executive officer of Culinary Khancepts. “Our team has been hard at work crafting these two new concepts, and we are beyond excited for what we have created here at Market Street. Our goal with Reel Luxury Cinemas was to craft a more boutique style theater where we could really elevate the culinary and beverage experience.”

For more information visit reelluxurycinemas.com or audreyrestaurant.com