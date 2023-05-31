Culinary Khancepts to Open Reel Luxury Cinemas in The Woodlands, TX

Courtesy of Culinary Khancepts

Houston-based Culinary Khancepts has announced two new concepts opening this July at Market Street in The Woodlands, TX.

Reel Luxury Cinemas is a new boutique dine-in cinema brand that will house five-screens equipped with laser projection technology and Dolby sound systems. Auditorium amenities will include luxury recliners, including ultra-lux front row loveseat-style chaise lounges, privacy pods, blankets, and heated seats, along with seat-side food and beverage service. Reel Luxury Cinemas is an affiliate of Houston’s only locally owned and operated theater chain, Star Cinema Grill.

The Audrey Restaurant & Bar is a stylish modern restaurant serving contemporary American cuisine that will be located on the second floor of Market Street, overlooking the beautiful green space through an array of over 20 large windows. The Audrey will feature an elaborate menu with elevated American favorites including seafood towers, a selection of fresh pasta dishes, butcher cut steaks, sandwiches, salads, and more. A Breakfast at Tiffany’s inspired brunch will be offered on the weekends. The Audrey will feature a curated bar program offering craft cocktails and wine selections.

“These venues will bring the best in-class-experience within their space. We really wanted to find a location that fit our vision of premium experiences and feel that there was no better fit than Market Street,” says Omar Khan, the president and chief executive officer of Culinary Khancepts. “It’s a first-class development that aligns with our long-term vision. We are excited to be a part of the Woodlands community and can’t wait for our guests to experience our passion for what we do.”

“We are thrilled that Culinary Khancepts chose Market Street to debut the Reel Luxury Cinemas and The Audrey Restaurant & Bar concepts,” said Noemi Gonzalez, the marketing director of Market Street. “Through the years Market Street has welcomed many first-to-market tenants, and we know our guests will love these elevated cinema and dining experiences.”

Culinary Khancepts also recently announced the revitalization of Houston’s historic River Oaks Theater.