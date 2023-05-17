Culinary Khancepts to Revamp Historic Houston Theater

Courtesy of Culinary Khancepts

Culinary Khancepts, an affiliate of Star Cinema Grill, announced today that construction will soon commence on the historic River Oaks Theater in Houston, TX. The locally-owned hospitality group took over the lease last year, and the highly anticipated refresh is expected to be complete by the end of 2023. Culinary Khancepts is giving the space a full facelift, while still paying homage to the origins of the theater. River Oaks Theater will get a full kitchen featuring an exquisite in-theater dining experience along with a carefully curated wine and cocktail menu.

With the launch of construction, and to support historic buildings, River Oaks Theater Inc will donate the existing seats to Friends of River Oaks Theatre. The group will handle the sale of the cinema seats so the community can own a piece of its history. Seats are available now for presale at: friendsofriveroakstheatre.org Moviegoers can also visit riveroakstheater.com to sign up for updates on the renovation.

“We are honored to bring back one of Houston’s most iconic entertainment venues. The River Oaks Theater will not only offer the best of art house films but will also bring live performances to the venue for theatre arts enthusiasts to enjoy. We felt as Houston’s only owned and operated cinema companies that it was our duty to save this masterpiece. We look forward to serving our community with the best-in-class cinema experiences,” said Omar Khan, the president and chief executive officer of River Oaks Theater. “The last year was spent working through design, city approvals, historical preservation, landlord coordination of building improvements, including a brand new roof and prepping the theater for a sprinkler system,” says Khan.