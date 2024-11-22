Curzon Cinema and Beronia Rioja Reserva Raise a Glass to an Ivory Christmas Film Season

Courtesy of Curzon

Curzon Cinema has partnered with luxury Spanish wine brand Beronia to sponsor the independent cinema chain’s “Ivory Christmas” season of films, which celebrates the work of filmmaking duo Ismail Merchant and James Ivory, famed for highly decorated literary adaptations such as The Remains of The Day and Call Me By Your Name.

The partnership, which was brokered between cinema advertising contractors Pearl & Dean and Beronia’s media agency, Media Bounty, kicked off on November 20th, with an exclusive Gala screening of Merchant Ivory, the upcoming documentary that explores the decades-long filmmaking partnership of Merchant Ivory Productions. The event, which took place at Curzon Mayfair, included attendance from Merchant Ivory’s assorted collaborators (including cast and crew from Maurice, A Room With a View and Howards End) and a Q&A between documentarian Stephen Soucy and the Oscar-winning writer-director James Ivory.

Building on this partnership and running throughout December, the Ivory Christmas film season features a curated lineup of Merchant Ivory classics, including A Room with a View, Howards End, and Call Me By Your Name. Screenings will take place across Curzon locations nationwide, with films screened between December 14th-15th to be accompanied by a complimentary glass of Beronia Rioja Reserva for guests over 18. Additionally, on-screen adverts for Beronia Rioja Reserva will run in all Curzon cinemas until the end of December alongside all films that are alcohol compliant.

Clare Turner, the chief commercial officer at Pearl & Dean, said, “The Ivory Christmas season is a testament to the magic that happens when premium films and refined experiences come together. This partnership allowed us to celebrate the rich legacy of Merchant Ivory while giving audiences an incredible, multisensory cinematic event. Collaborations like this continue to highlight the power of cinema which brings people together and creates lasting memories.”