D-BOX Adds 200th Cinema Screen in Germany

Courtesy of D-BOX

D-BOX has announced a new milestone with the installation of its 200th screen in Germany. The milestone underscores moviegoers’ desire for immersive experiences in Germany, as the country remains D-BOX’s second-largest market following the United States. It also reflects D-BOX’s strategic partnerships with prominent German exhibitors such as Cineplex Deutschland GmbH, Kinopolis, Kieft & Kieft Filmtheater, and its preferred reseller partner ECCO Cine Supply and Service GmbH, who have been instrumental in propelling the expansion.

“D-BOX’s success in Germany underscores our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art, haptic entertainment experiences that resonate with audiences worldwide,” said Sébastien Mailhot, the president and chief executive officer of D-BOX. “We are immensely proud to reach this milestone and grateful to our partners for their steadfast support in bringing our innovative technology to more moviegoers across Germany.”

Thomas Rüttgers, the managing director at ECCO Cine Supply and Service GmbH, commented, “The continued expansion of D-BOX technology in Germany reflects the audience’s appetite for more immersive viewing experiences. We are excited to be a part of this success story and look forward to further collaborations that enhance the cinematic journey.”