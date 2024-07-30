D-BOX Adds Jean-François Gagnon as Senior Vice President

Courtesy of D-BOX

D-BOX Technologies Inc. has announced the appointment of Jean-François Gagnon as senior vice president. Gagnon joins D-BOX’s management team and will take up his position as of August 12th.

With extensive sales expertise in the commercial sector, particularly in the theatrical sector, Gagnon will be responsible for leading the corporation’s commercial efforts, including developing the sales and partnership strategy for all sectors of activity. D-BOX says Gagnon will bring the strategic and operational vision needed for sales to lead D-BOX into its next phase of global growth.

In addition, D-BOX announces the departure of Karen Mendoza as vice president of sales. The company would like to sincerely thank Mendoza for her contribution to the development of D-BOX and wishes her every success in her future endeavors.

“These changes are in line with our strategic direction to accelerate our growth in the commercial sector,” said Sébastien Mailhot, the president and chief executive officer of D-BOX. “We are confident that the arrival of Jean-François to our management team will be a major asset in achieving our ambitious goals.”