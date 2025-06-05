D-BOX Technologies Announces CEO Change

Naveen Prasad, Courtesy of D-Box

D-BOX Technologies Inc. has announced a mutual agreement with Sébastien Mailhot, its chief executive officer, under which Mailhot will be stepping down, and Naveen Prasad will assume the role of interim chief executive officer effective as of the close of business on June 10th. D-BOX extends its gratitude to Sébastien Mailhot for his dedicated service and invaluable contributions. During his tenure, Mailhot achieved significant and critical financial milestones, helping the Corporation deliver both revenue growth and improved profitability.

With Naveen Prasad’s appointment, the Board is reinforcing its commitment to focused execution. A seasoned media and technology executive, Prasad brings over 25 years of experience. He is the co-founder of SoundIMAGE, an AI-powered localization company, and founder of the media consultancy firm Impossible Objects. As president of VICE Media Canada, he led a comprehensive restructuring across all divisions. He was also a key architect in building Elevation Pictures into Canada’s leading independent film distributor and held senior executive roles at Entertainment One and Alliance Films.

“On behalf of the entire Board of directors and management team, I want to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to Sébastien Mailhot for his dedication and the positive impact he had on D-BOX,” said Brigitte Bourque, chair of the Board of directors. “This mutual decision allows for a smooth transition and positions the corporation to build on the financial progress achieved under Sébastien’s leadership, as we look to further unlock D-BOX’s potential. We wish Sébastien all the best.”

“D-BOX is at an important inflection point, and I’m stepping into this role with a sharp focus on disciplined execution,” said Prasad. “As a current independent Board member, I’ve seen the progress firsthand and understand the opportunities ahead. I look forward to working closely with the team to build on that momentum and ensure we’re aligned around clear priorities and strategic outcomes.”