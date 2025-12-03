D-BOX Technologies Appoints Scott Sherr as Chief Commercial Officer

Courtesy D-BOX

Haptic and immersive entertainment technology provider D-BOX Technologies has announced the appointment of Scott Sherr as Chief Commercial Officer, reporting directly to the President and Chief Executive Officer and joining the executive leadership team effective immediately.

Mr. Sherr brings more than 30 years of senior executive experience across media, entertainment, and technology, with a background spanning global distribution, strategic partnerships, corporate development, marketing, and immersive content initiatives. He spent over 26 years at Sony Pictures Entertainment, where he led major strategic and operational initiatives that drove Sony’s transition to digital distribution, and played an active role in significant corporate and content licensing projects for the studio. In recent years, he has served as a strategic advisor to several entertainment and technology companies, including Apple, Impact Museums, and Sega of America.

As CCO, Mr. Sherr will oversee D-BOX’s global business activities across sales, partnerships, licensing, and marketing. He will work closely with product, technology, and finance teams to support integrated planning across the company’s theatrical, sim racing, and simulation & training customer groups. His experience at the intersection of content, distribution, and technology brings a perspective well suited to D-BOX’s evolving commercial landscape and supports stronger coordination across the company’s business activities.

“Scott is a seasoned results-oriented executive with deep experience across the industries in which D-BOX operates,” said Naveen Prasad, President and Chief Executive Officer of D-BOX Technologies. “He has a long-standing track record of shaping strategic direction, building meaningful partnerships, and navigating complex global markets. His leadership brings additional clarity and capability to our organization, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

“I am excited to join D-BOX at this moment in its evolution,” said Scott Sherr. “The company has built a strong foundation with its technology and its reach across multiple sectors. I look forward to working with Naveen and the broader team to drive the company’s commercial initiatives and strengthen its relationships across key markets.”

Mr. Sherr holds an MBA from UCLA’s Anderson School and a BA from the University of California at Berkeley.