Dallas Jenkins’ “WHAT IF…” Returns to Theaters with Fathom Entertainment for 15th Anniversary

Courtesy Fathom Entertainment

15 years after the initial release of What If… from director Dallas Jenkins—who would go on to create the hit series The Chosen—the faith-based drama returns to theaters with Fathom Entertainment for a special two-night anniversary event on August 5 and 7.

What If… follows Ben Walker (Kevin Sorbo), a businessman who abandoned his faith. One day, Ben wakes up living the life he was destined for—married to his college sweetheart (Kristy Swanson) and serving as a small-town pastor.

“Before The Chosen, this was the project that changed everything for me. What If… helped me realize the kinds of stories I want to tell,” said Jenkins. “To this day I hear from people who loved it, so I was thrilled to reconnect with the cast so we could bring back this movie to a new audience.”

“Dallas Jenkins is a true visionary, and What If… is where it all began. Fifteen years later—and after all of the profound success Fathom Entertainment accomplished with Dallas and his team on The Chosen—this is a terrific opportunity to revisit What If… with a special Fathom presentation ” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Entertainment. “Audiences are going to be moved by this film all over again—and the new reunion footage makes it even more meaningful for audiences to see it all on the big screen.”

The anniversary event with Fathom Entertainment will feature brand new bonus content only available in theaters, including an exclusive filmed cast reunion and roundtable hosted by Jenkins. This never-before-seen segment brings together Sorbo, Swanson, co-star John Ratzenberger, and Jenkins’ longtime collaborator and producer Michael Scott for a heartfelt look back at the film’s creation and its continued relevance today.

“Fifteen years later, What If… remains a powerful reminder of how God can redirect our path for something greater, said Michael Scott, CEO of Pinnacle Peak Pictures. “This story has stood the test of time.”