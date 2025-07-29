Date Night @ The Movies Offers Two-For-One Treats and Special Discounts on Movie Concessions at Cinemas Across the Country Friday, August 22

Courtesy of The Cinema Foundation

Cinema United and The Cinema Foundation are introducing Date Night @ the Movies, a new national moviegoing event on Friday, August 22nd. The evening is a celebration of America’s favorite entertainment pastime featuring two-for-one treats – with discounts ranging from popcorn, drinks and other concessions to surprise movie theater promotions – at thousands of participating locations across the country.

It’s the latest event in the year-long @ the Movies campaign. Previous events included National Popcorn Day (January 19th) and Sneak Peek Showcase (April 22nd). Fandango returns to the @ the Movies program as the presenting sponsor. To find theaters and their individual offerings at your local movie theater, visit AtTheMovies.co website or app or Fandango, and check out #TogetherAtTheMovies on social platforms.



“Movies are better experienced together,” says Mike Bowers, chair of the Cinema Foundation. “Date Night @ the Movies is a celebration of the long-lasting memories we create and share at the cinema. This one-night only event is all about enjoying the big screen with someone special, whether it’s your partner, best friend, new friend, family member or movie-loving plus one.”

“We are excited to join Cinema United and The Cinema Foundation in launching Date Night @ the Movies in theatres nationwide on August 22nd,” said Jerramy Hainline, the executive vice president of Fandango. “Fandango is all about creating a memorable moviegoing experience. We hope we can help fans enjoy movie magic on the big screen while ordering their favorite theatre treats at discounted prices for a great night out at the movies.”