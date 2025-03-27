DCDC Announces Investment in CineCert

Courtesy of DCDC

Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition (DCDC) has announced the completion of a strategic investment in CineCert. This investment follows CineCert’s recent acquisition of the Clipster mastering solution from Rohde & Schwarz. CineCert and Clipster, KDM management and mastering services in the media and entertainment sector, have served leading studios and post-production houses worldwide.

As an industry-owned coalition, DCDC’s investment will help ensure continued advancement, stability and longevity for the products and company. The collaboration between DCDC and CineCert underscores the importance of industry-wide cooperation in advancing digital cinema technologies as the cinema industry continues to innovate.

“CineCert has been an invaluable part of the industry for over 20 years, consistently setting the standard for security and mastering solutions,” said Howard Kiedaisch, the chief executive officer of DCDC. “Their technology is fundamental to the digital cinema ecosystem, and we are thrilled to support their continued growth. We believe in their vision and are committed to ensuring our industry continues to benefit from secure, high-quality content mastering and distribution.”

Jon Gans, the chief executive officer of CineCert, welcomed the investment, emphasizing the alignment between the two companies’ missions. “We have always seen CineCert as a business devoted to supporting the entire digital cinema industry,” said Gans. “Having DCDC, an industry utility, give us this vote of confidence means a lot to us. This investment allows us to accelerate the development of our products, now including Clipster, while maintaining the reliability and excellence that our customers expect.”