DCDC Announces Rebates to Exhibitor and Content Partners

Courtesy of DCDC

The Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition (DCDC) has announced they will once again pay rebates to all customers based on their continued use and support of the DCDC network. DCDC first issued rebates in 2020 and again in 2022, fulfilling the promise made to all of its customers as an industry coalition to pay out any surplus cash to users of the network.

DCDC is responsible for revolutionizing theatrical digital delivery services across the country, moving the industry standard away from physical hard drives to encrypted digital files delivered via satellite and terrestrial distribution technologies. The industry owned coalition recently announced their renewed partnership with Deluxe and EchoStar, underscoring their shared vision to enhance connectivity, streamline content distribution, and eliminate the use of physical hard drives (HDDs) across the United States.

Howard Kiedaisch, CEO of DCDC, said: “We are extremely pleased to be able to issue our third rebate in less than five years! This exemplifies our mission as a true partnership between our exhibition and content partners. It also underscores the continued advancements in technology, combined with the high use of the network that allows for the economies of scale we have been able to achieve.”

The North American theatrical content distribution company, launched in October 2013, continues to grow, with over 3,120 sites and more than 33,300 screens in the network across the U.S. DCDC’s live theatrical footprint has surpassed 1,320 sites with a wide variety of events including Q&As, concerts, sporting events, and more. The DCDC Network has successfully delivered thousands of feature films, events, trailers, and special content to theaters across the country.