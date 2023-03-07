DCDC Expands Live Event Footprint

Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition (DCDC) has surpassed 1,030 sites in their live theatrical event footprint. The live capable sites are part of DCDC’s burgeoning network, now totaling over 3,120 theaters and more than 33,300 screens across the U.S.

The DCDC network has delivered 78 live events since inception, with plans to surpass 90 live events by the end of 2023. The wide variety of live events delivered have included Esports competitions, Q&As with film talent, concerts, and sporting events such as boxing, wrestling, and MMA. Last year the network delivered 30 live events including Coldplay: Music of the Spheres Live from Buenos Aires, Paramount’s Scream Opening Night Q&A Fan Event, and BTS Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul.

“We’ve been working hard to push for more live capability across the industry as this is a functionality that benefits both content owners and cinema operators.” stated Howard Kiedaisch, the chief executive officer of DCDC. “By having a bigger footprint, it not only means more exhibitors and consumers are enjoying the benefits of live events, but it provides content distributors more opportunities to monetize their shows which in turn means more programs will be offered.”