DCDC Hits Record High in October Deliveries

Courtesy of DCDC

After serving the theatrical delivery market in the US for over 12 years, DCDC set a new record for the most deliveries in a single month. In October, DCDC delivered close to 60,000 DCPs that played on nearly 33,000 cinema screens across the US.

The DCDC delivery network delivers content both via satellite and terrestrial broadband across the United States. By offering both delivery platforms, DCDC ensures exhibitors can be connected to receive content digitally.

“This record month is a testament to the trust our partners place in us and the dedication of our team,” stated Howard Kiedaisch, CEO of DCDC. “Over the coming months, we will be increasing the bandwidth capabilities of the network, allowing us to strive to new heights in terms of volume”.

“Because we operate as an industry coalition, the economics of our business model allows us to offer transparent and flat pricing where every customer pays the same regardless of size,” noted Emily Ng, Chief Financial Officer of DCDC. “With much of our cost base being fixed, the more volume we achieve, the more we can invest in new infrastructure to upgrade the satellite network and increase our terrestrial capacity.”