DCDC Names Industry Veteran Emily Ng as Chief Financial Officer

Courtesy of DCDC

Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition (DCDC) is welcoming Emily Ng as its new chief financial officer, effective July 2023. Ng succeeds John Nohelty, who retires following more than a decade of dedicated service to DCDC. Emily brings with her an extensive background spanning over 20 years in the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sector. Her journey began at Warner Music in London, followed by several key roles including finance manager at Arts Alliance Media (AAM) where she facilitated their virtual print fee business, and later as chief strategy officer. She was also involved in film fund investments at Ingenious Media PLC for blockbusters such as Night at the Museum and Avatar.

In 2015, Emily became the head of strategy: business development & product at Motion Picture Solutions Ltd. as they integrated their KDM generation system with the Hollywood studio’s film booking systems. More recently, Emily was a part of the financial advisory team at Deloitte LLP in London, focusing on transaction services in the TMT sector. She holds a master of arts in documentary film from the University of Arts, London, and a bachelor of science in economics from the London School of Economics. Emily has been a global chartered management accountant since 2006.

“Our team is thrilled to welcome Emily as her vast experience in finance and media makes her an exceptional addition to DCDC. Having worked with her previously for over 10 years, I look forward to her valuable support as we continue to evolve and serve the cinema community,” commented Howard Kiedaisch, DCDC’s chief executive officer.

“I am very excited to join DCDC, a unique industry entity, owned by both distribution and exhibition. It affords us the opportunity to make a significant collaborative contribution to the business,” stated Emily. “The innovation of the delivery model will be greatly increasing over the coming years as new technology evolves, and I’m pleased to be able to play a role in these changes to come.”