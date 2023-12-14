DEADPOOL 3 Voted as 2024’s Top Pick in Fandango’s Annual Most Anticipated Movies Survey

Fandango surveyed more than 8,000 ticket buyers to find out which films and performances movie fans are most anticipating on the big screen in the new year. According to Fandango’s 2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey, the films that fans are most excited to see include Deadpool 3, Beetlejuice 2, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Dune: Part Two, Venom 3, Despicable Me 4, Inside Out 2, Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim, Gladiator 2, and A Quiet Place: Day One.
Among the findings of Fandango’s survey, 88% of ticket buyers plan to see multiple movies in theaters in 2024, with 81% more excited to go to the movies in 2024 than in 2023. 80% feel that the moviegoing experience cannot be recreated at home and 71% plan to see movies in a premium format in 2024, with 68% planning to watch multiple titles in IMAX and other premium large-screen formats.
The full results from Fandango’s 2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey:
2024’s Most Anticipated Wide-Release Films:
Deadpool 3
Beetlejuice 2
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Dune: Part Two
Venom 3
Despicable Me 4
Inside Out 2
Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim
Gladiator 2
A Quiet Place: Day One
Most Anticipated New Performances on the Big Screen:
Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux
Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2
Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked Part 1
Chris Pratt as Garfield’ in The Garfield Movie
Pedro Pascal in Gladiator 2
Most Anticipated Heroes:
Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3
Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3
Steve Carell as Gru in Despicable Me 4
Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom 3
Jack Black as Po in Kung Fu Panda 4
Most Anticipated Villains:
Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice 2
Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux
Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck in Joker: Folie à Deux
The Aliens from A Quiet Place: Day One
Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two
Most Anticipated Action/Adventure (Non-Superhero) Movies:
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Dune: Part Two
Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim
Gladiator 2
A Quiet Place: Day One
Most Anticipated Family Movies:
Despicable Me 4
Inside Out 2
Kung Fu Panda 4
Mufasa: The Lion King
The Garfield Movie
Most Anticipated Comedies:
Beetlejuice 2
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Bad Boys 4
Mean Girls
Wicked Part 1
Most Anticipated Superhero Movies:
Deadpool 3
Venom 3
Joker: Folie à Deux
Transformers One
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Most Anticipated Horror/Suspense/Thrillers:
Beetlejuice 2
Alien: Romulus
Nosferatu
Twisters
The Watchers
Most Anticipated Theatrical Genres:
Action/Adventure
Comedy
Superhero/Comic Book
Drama
Animated/Family
Share this post