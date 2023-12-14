DEADPOOL 3 Voted as 2024’s Top Pick in Fandango’s Annual Most Anticipated Movies Survey

Courtesy of Fandango

Fandango surveyed more than 8,000 ticket buyers to find out which films and performances movie fans are most anticipating on the big screen in the new year. According to Fandango’s 2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey, the films that fans are most excited to see include Deadpool 3, Beetlejuice 2, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Dune: Part Two, Venom 3, Despicable Me 4, Inside Out 2, Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim, Gladiator 2, and A Quiet Place: Day One.

Among the findings of Fandango’s survey, 88% of ticket buyers plan to see multiple movies in theaters in 2024, with 81% more excited to go to the movies in 2024 than in 2023. 80% feel that the moviegoing experience cannot be recreated at home and 71% plan to see movies in a premium format in 2024, with 68% planning to watch multiple titles in IMAX and other premium large-screen formats.

The full results from Fandango’s 2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey:

2024’s Most Anticipated Wide-Release Films:

Deadpool 3

Beetlejuice 2

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Dune: Part Two

Venom 3

Despicable Me 4

Inside Out 2

Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim

Gladiator 2

A Quiet Place: Day One

Most Anticipated New Performances on the Big Screen:

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux

Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2

Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked Part 1

Chris Pratt as Garfield’ in The Garfield Movie

Pedro Pascal in Gladiator 2

Most Anticipated Heroes:

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3

Steve Carell as Gru in Despicable Me 4

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom 3

Jack Black as Po in Kung Fu Panda 4

Most Anticipated Villains:

Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice 2

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux

Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck in Joker: Folie à Deux

The Aliens from A Quiet Place: Day One

Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two

Most Anticipated Action/Adventure (Non-Superhero) Movies:

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Dune: Part Two

Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim

Gladiator 2

A Quiet Place: Day One

Most Anticipated Family Movies:

Despicable Me 4

Inside Out 2

Kung Fu Panda 4

Mufasa: The Lion King

The Garfield Movie

Most Anticipated Comedies:

Beetlejuice 2

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Bad Boys 4

Mean Girls

Wicked Part 1

Most Anticipated Superhero Movies:

Deadpool 3

Venom 3

Joker: Folie à Deux

Transformers One

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Most Anticipated Horror/Suspense/Thrillers:

Beetlejuice 2

Alien: Romulus

Nosferatu

Twisters

The Watchers

Most Anticipated Theatrical Genres:

Action/Adventure

Comedy

Superhero/Comic Book

Drama

Animated/Family