DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE is Fandango’s Best First-Day Ticket Seller of 2024, Best First-Day Pre-Seller of the Deadpool Trilogy

Online movie ticketing service Fandango announced today that Marvel Studios’ upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine has broken Fandango’s record for best first-day ticket sales of 2024. The film is also the best first-day pre-seller from the Deadpool franchise, surpassing the first day of ticket sales for Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

“Deadpool and Wolverine are proving to be the dynamic duo, smashing records before appearing on the big screen,” said Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango Ticketing. “The success of the film’s ticket pre-sales is a testament to the strong appeal and excitement these iconic characters bring to audiences across the nation.”

To celebrate the return of the beloved superheroes, Fandango launched “Deadpool’s Premium Package,” which includes two tickets to see the film in any format, two official best friends necklaces, a chance to win a trip to the film’s premiere, and other bonuses.

Deadpool & Wolverine was voted the #1 most anticipated film in Fandango’s 2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey of over 8,000 ticket-buyers and the #1 most anticipated summer movie in Fandango’s 2024 Moviegoing Trends & Insights Study of over 6,000 moviegoers.