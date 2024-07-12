DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE on Pace to Becoming Fandango Top Pre-Seller of 2024

Marvel Studios' Deadpool &Wolverine. Photo by Jay Maidment, Courtesy of Disney/Marvel

Fandango, the nation’s leading online movie ticketing service, has announced that Marvel Studios’ upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film is on track to become the company’s best ticket pre-seller of 2024. The third installment in the Deadpool series has already doubled the pre-sales of all other 2024 titles at the same point in the sales cycle.

Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango, commented on the impressive pre-sales, stating that “Deadpool & Wolverine is proving to be a force to be reckoned with, having huge pre-sales leading into its theatrical debut. With summer in full swing, it is exciting to see the high anticipation fans have for this new Deadpool film, a movie that must be seen on the big screen.”

To celebrate the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, Fandango is still offering its “Deadpool Premium Package,” which allows fans to take their moviegoing experience to the next level.

Deadpool & Wolverine was voted the #1 most anticipated film in Fandango’s 2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey of over 8,000 ticket-buyers and the #1 most anticipated summer movie in Fandango’s 2024 Moviegoing Trends & Insights Study of over 6,000 moviegoers. Boxoffice Pro’s Forecasting Panel is currently tracking the film to open between $180 and $200 million in North America over the July 26 weekend.