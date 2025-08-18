DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA INFINITY CASTLE Becomes Fandango’s Best First-Day Ticket Pre-Seller for an Anime Film of All Time

Courtesy of Koyoharu Gotoge, SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Fandango announced today that Crunchyroll’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is the platform’s best first-day ticket pre-seller for an anime film of all time. The film has surpassed Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train (2021) and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (2022) during its first 24 hours of coordinated on-sale.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, is the first feature film in a three-part cinematic trilogy representing the final battle of the hugely popular, award-winning anime shonen series from famed animation studio ufotable. It arrives in theaters, including IMAX and premium large formats in the U.S. on September 12th, distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment. The film will be available in Japanese with English subtitles and dubbed in English. Tickets for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle are on sale now.

The story follows Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.



“We are blown away by the sheer excitement for the arrival of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle through the number of tickets sold in its first day,” said Jerramy Hainline, the executive vice president of Fandango. “The overwhelming response is a true testament to the power of the anime community, and we are so proud to help bring anime into theaters so fans can experience it on the big screen.”