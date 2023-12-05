Disney and Pixar’s SOUL, TURNING RED, and LUCA are Heading to Theaters Nationwide in 2024

Courtesy of Disney/Pixar

Three feature films from Disney and Pixar will hit the big screen nationwide for the first time ever in 2024. Tickets for Soul, Turning Red, and Luca go on sale January 2nd, 2024 for special engagement theatrical runs, which invite moviegoers to experience the three Pixar films the way they were meant to be seen ahead of the studio’s June 2024 theatrical release of Inside Out 2.

Like Pixar theatrical experiences of the past, audiences will be treated to a Pixar animated short film ahead of each of the features. Soul, opening in theaters on January 12th, will be accompanied by the SparkShort Burrow. Turning Red, opening February 9th, will be preceded by the SparkShort Kitbull. Luca, which hits the big screen March 22nd, includes the classic Pixar short For the Birds.

Pixar Animation Studios’ Soul, Oscar winner for best animated feature film, introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. One small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. Soul will open in theaters on January 12, 2024.

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. If changes to her interests, relationships, and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited, she turns into a giant red panda. Turning Red opens in theaters February 9th, 2024.

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides. Luca (voice of Jacob Tremblay) shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, Alberto (voice of Jack Dylan Grazer), but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret — Luca is a sea monster. Luca releases in theaters on March 22nd, 2024.