Disney Becomes First Studio of 2024 to Cross $2B at Domestic Box Office

Yesterday saw The Walt Disney Studios cross $2B in domestic box office, becoming the first studio to do so in 2024. This is the seventh time that Disney has grossed more than $2B domestically since 2010. Disney is the only studio to have passed the $2B mark domestically since 2019, now having done so in 2022 ($2.012B) and 2024.

A handful of key releases, including three of the top five domestic earners of 2024 so far, helped propel Disney past the $2B mark. These include Inside Out 2, which became the 11th highest-grossing domestic release and the high-grossing domestic animated release of all time following its debut in mid-June. The following month, Disney released Deadpool & Wolverine, now the 12th highest-grossing domestic release and the highest-grossing domestic R-rated release of all time. And pushing the studio over the $2B edge was Thanksgiving weekend release Moana 2, which has earned with $342M to-date. Disney currently holds spots one, two, and five in the list of the top 10 domestic grossers of 2024, with one film (Mufasa: The Lion King) yet to hit theaters.

The top-grossing Disney films of 2024 so far are as follows: