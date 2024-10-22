Disney Release Schedule Update Cuts BLADE and Uncloaks PREDATOR: BADLANDS

Courtesy of Disney/Marvel Studios

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures has issued a release schedule update for titles on the schedule through 2031. Among the major announcements, Blade has been removed from the schedule and a theatrical Predator sequel, Predator: Badlands, has been announced for November 7th, 2025.

First announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, the Blade franchise reboot encountered significant challenges throughout its development, including several director changes and significant impacts from the pandemic and dual industry strikes. In October of 2022, the film moved back nearly a year from November 3rd, 2023 to September 6th, 2024 following the exit of director Bassim Tariq. Mahershala Ali was set to star as the half-immortal who hunts vampires. Wesley Snipes previously played the character in an R-rated trilogy of films which earned a total of over $204.8M domestic and $418.1M global. Snipes reprised the character in this year’s R-rated superhero title Deadpool & Wolverine (currently at $636.2M domestic/$1.3 billion global). Other Marvel announcements include three untitled Marvel movies dated for February 18th, 2028, May 5th, 2028 and November 10th, 2028.



Following the last franchise prequel entry Prey (which was relegated to streaming), Predator: Badlands will see director Dan Trachtenberg return to the series with a theatrical entry. Predator: Badlands is dated November 7th, 2025. Other films in the Disney 2025 slate include Captain America: Brave New World (2/14/25), Disney’s Snow White (3/21/25), The Amateur (4/11/25), Thunderbolts* (5/2/25), Lilo & Stitch (5/23/25), Elio (6/13/25), The Fantastic Four: First Steps (7/25/25), Freakier Friday (8/8/25), Untitled Disney (9/12/25), Tron: Ares (10/10/25), Zootopia 2 (11/26/25), and Avatar: Fire and Ash (12/19/25).