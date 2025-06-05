Disney’s THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Becomes Fandango’s Best First-Day Ticket Pre-Seller of 2025

Photo by Jay Maidment. © 2025 20th Century Studios / © and ™ 2025 MARVEL.

Fandango has announced that Disney’s upcoming Marvel Studios film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is now Fandango’s best first-day ticket pre-seller of 2025. The film has surpassed all 2025 titles in first-day advance ticket sales. The film was voted the #2 most anticipated movie of the summer in Fandango’s 2025 Moviegoing Trends & Insight Study of more than 5,000 moviegoers. Fans also named star Pedro Pascal’s upcoming role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps as the #2 most anticipated new performance of 2025, in Fandango’s Most Anticipated Movies survey of more than 9,000 ticket buyers.

Additionally, for the first time, Fandango is giving fans two ways to step into the world of Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps with two exclusive collectible bundles.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps marks an exciting new chapter for one of Marvel’s most iconic teams,” said Jerramy Hainline, the executive vice president of Fandango. “Early ticket sales show fans are eager to see these characters reimagined for a new generation.”