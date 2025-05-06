Distributor IFC Films Rebrands as Independent Film Company (IFC)

Courtesy of IFC

Distributor IFC Films has announced the launch of a rebrand. The New York-based company behind thought-provoking, auteur-driven films is rebranding as Independent Film Company (IFC). As part of the rebrand, the company revealed a new logo and a customized audio logo created by Adam ‘Adrock’ Horovitz of the Beastie Boys.

Independent Film Company will fall under a newly named umbrella of IFC Entertainment Group, formalizing the integrated structure of AMC Networks’ four distinct film verticals. The entertainment group, helmed by Scott Shooman, includes Independent Film Company, IFC Center, RLJE, and the horror streamer Shudder. Each brand will continue to operate in a synergistic approach, with a focus on bringing quality, independent, bespoke films to the big screen and across the AMC Networks ecosystem.

The new chapter for the IFC Entertainment Group follows a 2024 slate of films such as Late Night With the Devil, Oddity, The Taste Of Things, In A Violent Nature, Ghostlight, and the Academy Award-nominated stop-motion animated Memoir of a Snail. Upcoming 2025 titles for the company include Eli Craig’s Clown in a Cornfield, Sean Byrne’s thriller Dangerous Animals, which was recently announced for Cannes Director’s Fortnight, as well as specialty titles such as Jay Duplass’s SXSW Audience Award-winning film The Baltimorons.

Head of IFC Entertainment Group Scott Shooman said, “IFC Films is synonymous with taste and terrific curation. With our brand refresh, we are taking the storied foundation of quality, filmmaker first cinema and giving it a fresh face for the evolving filmgoing audience. We are also proud to establish IFC Entertainment Group to further identify how our distinct brand voices cohesively integrate under one roof, showcasing the breadth of our reach, all built on 25 years of delivering the best in independent filmmaking.”