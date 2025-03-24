Dolby and Christie Introduce New Dolby Vision Laser Projection System

Courtesy of Christie Digital

Christie and Dolby Laboratories have announced their renewed collaboration to develop the next generation of Dolby Vision laser projection systems, which will begin rolling out into theaters in May.

This next-generation Dolby Vision projection system will build on the Dolby Cinema experience with more than twice the brightness of typical cinema presentations and a contrast ratio well exceeding a million-to-one. For highly saturated and real-life colors, this new 4K projection system will use RGB pure laser illumination to enable Dolby’s Wide Color Gamut 1.0 — which is nearly twice the color gamut of Rec. 709 and 122% of DCI-P3-capable projectors.

This next-generation Dolby Vision laser projection system, with its lighter-weight design, and smaller chassis, will integrate more easily into a range of premium theatrical offerings, extending the reach of Dolby Vision to even more audiences. This includes Dolby Cinema, as well as the recently announced Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos solution aimed at exhibitor’s own premium auditoriums.

“Christie has been central in Dolby’s ongoing mission to deliver Dolby Vision experiences to more cinemas,” says Pascal Sijen, the senior director of business and strategic planning at Dolby Cinema. “We look forward to bringing exhibitors this new projection solution that offers the same industry-leading and award-winning image performance, all while making it dramatically more efficient and easier to adopt by exhibitors.”

“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Dolby,” says Dr. Don Shaw, the executive director of cinema in the Americas at Christie. “From a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for the Christie E3LH Dolby Vision Cinema Projection System to delivering cinematic excellence on screens around the world, this renewed partnership builds on over 10 years of successful collaboration.”