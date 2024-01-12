Dolby Cinema to be Honored with Two Scientific and Engineering Awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Dolby Laboratories will be honored with two Scientific and Engineering Awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the upcoming Scientific and Technical Awards on February 23. The awards celebrate two groundbreaking innovations in cinema: the Dolby Atmos Cinema Sound System and the Christie E3LH Dolby Vision Cinema Projection System.

Since launching in 2012, Dolby Atmos and its surround-sound technology has released more than 3,100 theatrical titles, with more than 280 mixing facilities, and more than 8,000 Dolby Atmos screens installed or committed across 137 countries.

The Christie E3LH Dolby Vision Cinema Projection System enables the creation and playback of Cinematic Dolby Vision shown in Dolby Cinema. Leveraging Dolby’s visual technology and a partnership with Christie Digital, the projector allows for the rich dark detail of Cinematic Dolby Vision while supporting full screen brightness at more than twice of a standard cinema.

“At Dolby, we’re driven by our goals of empowering creatives and delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences,” Jed Harmsen, Head of Cinema and Group Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories, said in a press release. “We are deeply honored and humbled our innovations are being recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for unlocking more immersive cinematic experiences. Our commitment to supporting storytellers remains unwavering, and we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of entertainment in the years to come.”

These wins are two of 16 scientific and technical achievements that will be honored at the annual Scientific and Technical Awards presentation at the Academy Museum of Motion Picture in Los Angeles.