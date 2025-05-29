Dolby Cinema Unveils an Exclusive M3GAN 2.0 Poster

Courtesy of Dolby Cinema

Universal and Blumhouse have unveiled M3GAN 2.0 artwork created exclusively for Dolby Cinema. In Dolby Cinema, audiences experience the Dolby-designed environment that presents the film in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound. While the first film was released solely in Dolby Atmos, M3GAN 2.0 is upgrading the cinematic experience for moviegoers.

Universal Pictures’ M3GAN 2.0, from Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, arrives in theaters June 27th. Starting today, fans can pre-order tickets to experience the film in Dolby Cinema.