Dolby Closes in on 300 Dolby Cinema Locations Worldwide, Reaches Milestone of 500 Theatrical Titles in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Dolby is closing in on 300 Dolby Cinema locations worldwide, as the cinema tech leader celebrates the milestone of having 500 theatrical titles released under their proprietary Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos formats with the upcoming release of Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Dolby will be showcasing its cinema tech solutions, including the new Dolby System 126 Screen Channel Speaker, at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas this week. Dolby’s technologies will be showcased at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 25 – 27 at booth #2503A in the Augustus Ballroom.

“The demand for truly immersive and breathtaking cinema experiences is evidenced by our growing number of Dolby Cinema and Dolby Atmos locations across the world,” said Jed Harmsen, Head of Cinema and Group Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories. “Dolby remains at the forefront of delivering unrivaled entertainment experiences, and we’re excited to continue bringing moviegoers closer to the stories and characters onscreen.”

Since the opening of the first Dolby Cinema back in 2014, there are now 290 Dolby Cinema locations globally, spanning 28 exhibitor partners and 14 countries. Domestically, AMC Theatres is currently the exclusive provider of the Dolby-branded PLF concept, operating over 150 Dolby Cinema locations in the United States, including newly added locations at AMC Avenue Forsyth 12 (GA), AMC Stones River 9 (TN), and AMC Barrett Commons 24 (GA).

Recent overseas openings of new Dolby Cinema auditoriums include Liverpool’s first Dolby Cinema at ODEON Liverpool One and The Cinema in The Power Station launch of the state-of-the art cinema in Battersea’s Iconic Power Station. In South Korea, a fifth Dolby Cinema site was opened in Daegu with Megabox, the third largest city in Korea after Seoul and Busan. Japanese exhibitor Toho Cinemas also recently installed its first Dolby Cinema in Lalaport Kadoma, marking the ninth Dolby Cinema location in Japan.