Dolby Makes Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Available to All Premium Theater Exhibitors

Dolby Laboratories is bringing the combined Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos premium moviegoing experience to even more theaters and audiences around the world. For the first time ever, this new offering enables exhibitors to deliver a Dolby experience to their existing and forthcoming premium auditoriums.

Dolby Cinema provides a Dolby-designed environment that showcases the best implementation of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. This new solution will give exhibitors access to the same technologies that power Dolby Cinema, allowing audiences to see, hear and feel the film exactly as the filmmaker intended. Since the creation of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, over 600 theatrical features have released or are confirmed to be in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, including recent box office hits from the past year like Dune: Part Two, Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

This year also marked a historic year for Dolby in cinema, as Dolby innovations – the Dolby Atmos Cinema Sound System and the Christie E3LH Dolby Vision Cinema Projection System – were honored with two Scientific and Engineering Awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“At Dolby, our passion is creating immersive entertainment experiences, and we can’t wait to bring the transformative power of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to even more theaters around the world,” said Jed Harmsen, the head of cinema and group entertainment at Dolby. “Coming off of Dolby Cinema’s strongest year at the box office, we’re thrilled to provide exhibitors this new offering, which will unlock significantly greater opportunities for moviegoers around the world to love movies more in Dolby at premium theaters.”