‘Drive-ins Near Me’ Launches Search for the Next Generation of Drive-In Owners

Courtesy of UDITOA

The drive-in theater owners organization UDITOA (The United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association) and Mobile Moviegoing have teamed up to create this definitive drive-in website www.driveinsnearme.com which unites the nearly 300 drive-in theaters located across the globe. The site features listings of drive-ins and search functions allowing moviegoers to locate drive-ins near them. Drive-Ins Near Me will also provide news and a community for drive-in enthusiasts, including ways to connect with other drive-in fans and owners, a history of the drive-in, updates on drive-in events across the country, and a blog by drive-in owners.

Drive-in theater owners are looking for the next generation of drive-in owners. With several drive-in theaters up for sale by owners and more owners seeking to retire, additional drive-in theaters are expected to go on sale within the next decade. This is a moment for supporters of the drive-in experience to take the step into drive-in theatre ownership. Drive-in theaters now combine the nostalgic outdoor moviegoing experience with modern state of the art technology including digital projection, digital stereo sound, and the largest screens in the country. The new website also contains a list of existing drive-in theaters for sale. Drive-Ins Near Me also offers information on how exhibitors can build their own drive-ins.

Drive-Ins Near Me and Drive-In Owners have announced the first ever Drive-In Con, to be held November 2025 at the Aut-O-Rama Drive-In Theatre. The event is an open to the public Drive-In Convention for supporters of the drive-in experience, community, and future owners. This convention will include discussions and masterclasses on drive-in ownership where prospective owners will meet and learn from current owners on how to buy or build your own Drive-In.

Other events will include a drive-in theatre marketplace featuring owners meeting and selling merchandise. There will also be a Drive-In State of the Union with remarks about the drive-in and film industry. Additional events include drive-in owners sharing how they opened and purchased their theaters, a celebration of the history of drive-in theaters, news on the upcoming film releases, break-out sessions and seminars, meet and mingle social events, and more. The date of the convention will be announced later this year.