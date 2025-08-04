Dude Perfect Partners with Regal Cinemas To Launch “Dude Perfect: The Hero Tour” Movie In Hundreds of Theaters Worldwide

Courtesy Regal

Creator-led entertainment group Dude Perfect is partnering with Regal to screen Dude Perfect: The Hero Tour, with an international release scheduled in hundreds of theaters worldwide this fall. Created in direct response to overwhelming fan demand following their sold-out 20-city live tour, the film delivers the Dudes’ signature energy and humor along with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes moments and guest-star cameos to the big screen.

Dude Perfect: The Hero Tour is a brand-new, immersive experience designed for families and superfans alike. In addition to the action-packed battles and comedic segments that make up the live show, audiences can expect cinematic highlights from the tour, and exclusive backstage access that capture the spirit of Dude Perfect’s digital DNA and bring fans closer than ever before. With only 20 stops, the live tour reached only 18 of the top 50 U.S. media markets, the film gives fans and families across the country and the world a new way to connect.

“Our fans are the heartbeat of everything we do,” said Coby Cotton of Dude Perfect. “We heard from so many families who couldn’t make it to the tour, and we wanted to create something just as epic for them. Dude Perfect: The Hero Tour is our way of saying, ‘If you can’t come to us, we’ll bring the show to you—bigger, louder, and with a few surprises you won’t see anywhere else.’”

“It’s been a pleasure to collaborate with the entire Dude Perfect team on this project,” said Adam Rymer, Chief Commercial Officer – US, Regal Cineworld Group. “They are a seminal group of creators who helped define a medium, and we’re excited to bring this special theatrical experience to delight the Regal audience as well as the entire Dude Perfect community. Regal will continue to bring unique, original content for deeply passionate fan bases to the big screen, and our theatres, a place where audiences don’t just watch but can be a part of one-of-a-kind experiences.”

This rapid production from arena to cinema in just over two months’ time highlights Dude Perfect’s ability to move quickly, experiment boldly, and meet fan demand with high-quality experiences delivered at scale. It also reflects a broader strategy: a test of new formats that bring creator-led entertainment to places families can gather, like theaters. As the group continues expanding into touring, media, and consumer experiences, the film serves as an early experiment in how creator IP can travel beyond digital.

“Launching a movie version of our tour to theaters is a great example of how we’re continuing to test new ways to bring the Dude Perfect experience to more families,” said Andrew Yaffe, CEO of Dude Perfect. “We believe that sports and friendly competition drive human connection, and our Tour, and the tens of thousands of screaming families who attended, is proof of that. We’re always looking for more ways to bring fans more of what they love from Dude Perfect in new formats that are scalable, immersive, and creatively energizing. Partnering with Regal allows us to bring fans and families together around an experience that extends our connection beyond the live show and the screen.”

The film’s release will kick off with an exclusive premiere in Los Angeles before launching in hundreds of theaters worldwide from September 26 through October 9, 2025. Regal will serve as the distributor with Variance Films, and will also exhibit the film alongside AMC, Cinemark, and other circuits.