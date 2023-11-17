DUNE: PART TWO Moves Up Two Weeks From March 15 to March 1, 2024, Replacing THE FALL GUY

Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise, © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Warner Bros.’ science-fiction sequel will release two weeks earlier than expected, up from March 15 to March 1, the distributor announced Friday.

Originally scheduled for November 3, Warner Bros. pushed it back four months in August, since the then-ongoing actors’ strike would have prevented the ensemble cast from promoting the film.

Dune: Part Two will fill the vacuum left by Universal Pictures, which moved action-comedy The Fall Guy back two months from March 1 to May 3 on Tuesday.

The November 3 weekend, for which Dune: Part Two was originally scheduled, earned the fourth-lowest box office weekend of 2023 so far, led by the sophomore frame for Five Nights at Freddy’s with $19.0M.