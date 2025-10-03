Eamon Meehan Named CEO of Harkness Screens

Image Courtesy of Harkness Screens

The Board of Harkness Screens International Limited has announced the appointment of Eamon Meehan as its incoming Chief Executive Officer succeeding current CEO, Mark Ashcroft, who has led Harkness since 2013.

Meehan is a chartered accountant with experience in the international expansion of SME businesses. He was most recently COO/CFO of Cylon where he led sales, operations and finance functions; he was also general manager of its multi-site retail and cloud energy businesses, prior to the group’s acquisition by Swiss multinational ABB.

Meehan will join the business on 13th October 2025, from which time Ashcroft will conduct an orderly handing over of the leadership of the business, culminating in his resignation as CEO on 12th December 2025 following Cine Asia.

In relation to this announcement, Mark Ashcroft said: “I have very much enjoyed my time with Harkness, despite the difficulties presented by the pandemic, and in planning for my retirement I am pleased to be handing over the reins of the business to Eamon, who I believe has the requisite experience and skills to lead the business to future success as our industry recovers”.

In response, Eamon Meehan said: “I am excited to be joining Harkness at this time of both challenge and opportunity. I look forward to working with Mark over this handover period and getting to know our business, our staff and our partners”.